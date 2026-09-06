More rain ahead for UP, 8 districts under orange alert

Uttar Pradesh is likely to receive more rainfall over the next few days as a low-pressure area has developed in the region, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue orange and yellow alerts for several districts. For representation only (File photo)

Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in districts bordering Nepal over the next 24 hours, while some northern districts may also receive heavy rain, said Atul Kumar Singh, senior scientist at the Regional Meteorological Centre, Lucknow, on Sunday.

The IMD issued an orange alert for Bahraich, Balrampur, Bijnor, Lakhimpur Kheri, Maharajganj, Moradabad, Siddharthnagar and Shrawasti and adjoining areas. A yellow alert was issued for around 30 districts, including Agra, Amroha, Bareilly, Barabanki, Deoria, Gonda, Gorakhpur, Hardoi, Meerut, Pilibhit, Shahjahanpur and Sitapur.

After a brief reduction in monsoon activity, isolated heavy rainfall is expected in eastern UP over the next three days, Singh said.

Lucknow received 5.8 mm of rain on Sunday. The maximum and minimum temperatures on Monday are likely to remain around 30°C and 25°C.

Bijnor recorded 134 mm of rain in the past 24 hours, followed by Moradabad CWC at 114.2 mm, Sadat in Amroha at 88 mm and Raath in Hamirpur at 68 mm.

Despite surplus rainfall in August, 24 districts continue to face deficit or large deficit rainfall. As many as 34 districts have recorded normal rainfall, while 17 have received excess or large excess rainfall.

Ghaghra rises 29 cm above danger mark in Bahraich

The Ghaghra river rose 29 centimetres above the danger mark at Elgin Bridge in Bahraich on Sunday morning following heavy rains and water released from Nepal, affecting several riverside villages in Mahsi tehsil.

According to the Saryu Drainage Division-I flood report, the river stood at 106.36 metres at 8 am against the danger level of 106.07 metres, with a discharge of 367,600 cusecs.

Water entered Jothepurwa, Mahant Purwa and Tanch Jangal, while waterlogging around houses and submerged roads disrupted movement. Residents raised concerns over food, drinking water, livestock fodder and safe shelter.

At Sharda Barrage, the water level was 135.40 metres, nine centimetres below the danger mark, with a discharge of 168,408 cusecs. Girja Barrage recorded 135.90 metres and 183,738 cusecs, while Saryu Barrage stood at 131.30 metres.

At Ghoor Devi, the level was 20 centimetres above the danger mark.

Mahsi SDM Rajesh Agrawal said the administration was monitoring the situation and sending assistance as required. Residents in riverside areas had been advised to remain alert. HTC