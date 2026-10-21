Lucknow, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said police in Uttar Pradesh have the freedom to take effective action against criminals, asserting that no one is above the law in the state. No one is above the law in 'new Uttar Pradesh': Adityanath

On Police Commemoration Day, Adityanath paid tributes to police personnel who made the supreme sacrifice while protecting the nation, maintaining peace in society and safeguarding the lives of citizens.

"The valour, courage and dedication of these brave personnel, who laid down everything at the altar of duty, will always remain a source of inspiration for us all," the chief minister said in a post on X.

Hitting out at previous governments, he said before 2017, the state was under the grip of mafia rule.

Anti-social elements were so emboldened at the time that brave police officers had to sacrifice their lives while upholding the law at Jawahar Bagh in Mathura, he said, referring to the violent clash on June 2, 2016 during a police operation to evict squatters.

However, in the 'new Uttar Pradesh', no one is above the law, he asserted.

Uttar Pradesh has transformed from a state plagued by disorder into one known for celebrations. The police have been given the freedom to take effective action against criminals, he said.

With more than 2.26 lakh police personnel recruited, introduction of the police commissionerate system in seven major cities, the establishment of cyber police stations in every district and women's help desks at every police station, the state's police system has become more capable, modern and accountable, he said.

Action has been taken against 88,973 criminals under the Gangsters Act, while illegal assets worth over ₹15,000 crore have been seized, he said, adding these

measures reflect his government's firm commitment to combating crime and criminals.

The chief minister said his government remains committed to ensuring that Uttar Pradesh continues to be safe, while always remembering the sacrifices of brave police personnel and the contributions of their families.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.