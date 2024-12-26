Opposition resorting to petty politics using Ambedkar’s name: Maurya

Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya launched an attack on Congress on Wednesday, accusing it of hypocrisy over Dr BR Ambedkar’s legacy. During the birth centenary celebrations of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, organised at Bharatiya Shiksha Mandir, Maurya claimed that the BJP has always been the true well-wisher of Dalits and backward classes. Maurya accused Congress leaders of feigning allegiance to Ambedkar (Sourced)

Maurya did not hold back when responding to media queries about the controversy surrounding Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s recent statement on Ambedkar. Maurya accused the opposition of indulging in “petty politics.” “The opposition is issueless, and the people of India have rejected their leaders. This is why they resort to using Baba Saheb Ambedkar’s name for cheap political stunts,” he said.

“The Congress must answer why Baba Saheb Ambedkar had to come from West Bengal to join the Constituent Assembly. Why was he denied the Bharat Ratna during Congress rule? Why did the Congress ensure his electoral defeat and then fail to attend his last rites?” he asked.

He further accused Congress leaders of feigning allegiance to Ambedkar by donning blue attire but insisted that the public knows the reality.

“It was during the BJP-supported VP Singh government that Baba Saheb was awarded the Bharat Ratna,” he said.

The deputy CM also took aim at Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, accusing his previous administration of mismanaging the Kumbh Mela. Maurya alleged that poor planning during Yadav’s tenure, under the supervision of Azam Khan, led to chaos and even fatalities among devotees.

“In contrast, the Yogi Adityanath government is leaving no stone unturned in its preparations for the upcoming Maha Kumbh,” he said.