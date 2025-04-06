Menu Explore
Overwhelming response to LDA’s Anant Nagar housing scheme

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Apr 06, 2025 10:34 PM IST

As many as 9,601 people logged in to the official portal and 148 applicants submittied booking amounts within three days of its launch.

Letters@htlive.com

The scheme aims to develop a modern township spread across 785 acres. (Sourced)
The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) has received an overwhelming response to the Anant Nagar scheme on Mohaan Road, with 9,601 people logging in to the official portal and 148 applicants submitting booking amounts within three days of its launch, according to an official release issued by LDA on Sunday.

The scheme aims to develop a modern township spread across 785 acres. As of 6pm on Sunday, 3,095 people had purchased registration booklets worth 1,100 each, while 148 individuals proceeded to pay 5% of the estimated plot cost to confirm their registration, the release stated.

Aimed at transforming the housing landscape of the state capital by providing homes to around 1.5 lakh people, the scheme includes 2,100 residential and 120 commercial plots, along with 60 plots earmarked for group housing where over 10,000 flats will be constructed. In addition, 5,000 buildings are being planned under the economically weaker section (EWS) and low-income group (LIG) categories, offering homes to more than 25,000 individuals. A section of the township will also include houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), according to the release.

LDA is also developing a 100-acre Education City within the scheme to cater to the academic and technological community. It will feature residential facilities and hostels for around 10,000 students, teachers, and faculty members. The township is being planned on a grid layout in line with international standards.

The scheme promises robust infrastructure with wide roads and underground cabling for uninterrupted power supply. Solar energy systems will be installed in every block to meet public electricity demands, while multiple charging stations for electric vehicles will be set up across the township to promote clean transport, officials.

A major focus has also been placed on environmental sustainability. The township will have 130 acres of dedicated green spaces, including parks and open areas. Anant Nagar will also be the first residential scheme in Lucknow to implement an integrated solid waste management system and a zero liquid discharge setup. For this, sewage treatment plants (STPs) will be installed to recycle wastewater for irrigation and landscaping, officials added.

