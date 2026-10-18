Prayagraj plans ‘Sangam Swad’ brand for rural women’s products

From spices and pickles to millet-based foods and honey, products made by rural women in Prayagraj will soon be marketed under a common brand, ‘Sangam Swad’, as the administration plans to expand their reach beyond local markets through better packaging, branding and promotion. For representation only (Sourced)

The initiative follows the branding and packaging of water from the Sangam for wider markets after Maha Kumbh-2025.

Of the more than 32,000 women’s self-help groups (SHGs) in the district, around 1,200 make products such as spices, bakery items, pickles, laddoos, millet-based foods, flour, mustard oil and honey. Their products will be brought under the brand in phases, officials said.

Chief development officer (CDO) Harshika Singh said the administration had identified gaps in packaging and brand recognition that prevented SHG products from competing effectively with established companies. Financial assistance will be facilitated through the State Rural Livelihood Mission, while packaging machines will be procured to improve product presentation and marketability.

To ensure quality and regulatory compliance, the products will be registered with the Food Safety and Drug Administration. Packaging will carry details of ingredients, manufacturing dates and expiry or best-before dates, as applicable, she said.

Deputy commissioner (NRLM) Shama Singh said five products from each development block were being identified, with around 115 products to be selected in the first phase. The range will be expanded subsequently.

The administration is also preparing a roadmap to establish ‘Sangam Swad’ in the market. A dedicated space will be identified in the city to sell the products, while the brand will receive promotional and display opportunities at major events, including the Magh Mela, which draws lakhs of visitors.

Social media influencers will also be roped in to promote the brand and expand its reach among consumers. Officials said the initiative aims to improve market access for women-led rural enterprises and generate additional livelihood opportunities.