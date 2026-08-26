Promising pacer Naman Tiwari sets up new milestone with 6/13 in UPT20 League

Bowling wasn’t Naman Tiwari’s first choice. He wanted to be a batter, but he hardly got a chance to bat in his academy in Lucknow so he decided to try his luck in bowling, that too in pace. Naman Tiwari (HT File Photo)

The decision worked for the lanky bowler, who not only played in the U-19 World Cup in 2024, but also finished as the highest wicket taker for India. This was followed by an impressive IPL deal, Lucknow Super Giants acquiring him for Rs.1 crore this year. Now, every opportunity is big for him after doing his bit for Uttar Pradesh in domestic cricket.

Monday night saw another successful outing by the 20-year-old left-arm pacer, who delivered a sensational spell of 6/13 in 3.5 overs for Noida Kings against Gorakhpur Lions in the Uttar Pradesh T20 (UPT20) League – the best bowling figures in the tournament’s four-year history. Two previous six-wicket hauls were recorded in 2023 – Kashi Rudras’ Atal Bihari Rai (6/27) and Meerut Mavericks’ Kartik Tyagi (6/35).

Tiwari’s spell showcased control, pace and tactical maturity. Clocking in the mid-140kph, he used the new ball to produce seam movement and then varied his lengths to deny the batters any rhythm. His spell included a burst of three wickets in four balls in the middle overs, setting up a comprehensive four-wicket win for his side.

With the game in balance, Tiwari didn’t chase wickets recklessly. He stuck to his plans, hitting the top of off-stump and bowling the bouncer judiciously, using his natural angle from over the wicket to left-handers. The result was a batting collapse that is certain to be replayed in UP cricket for some time.

Tiwari did not play a match for LSG this season, but having been a net bowler for LSG, and earlier for Rajasthan Royals, he used 2025–26 to absorb every detail of high-level T20 preparation. Under the guidance of former India spearhead Zaheer Khan, who was LSG mentor, Tiwari worked extensively on execution, game awareness and physical conditioning.

He spoke on how his thinking has changed since the U-19 World Cup. “Earlier, I was bowling 140, but in the UPT20 League, I even touched 146. Every match after the U19 World Cup taught me different lessons. I have gained more knowledge about hard work and become more disciplined,” he said.

The environment training alongside Mohammed Shami, Avesh Khan, Mayank Yadav and Mohsin Khan has sharpened his understanding of match-ups, death bowling, and building pressure. Even without playing an IPL game, he has translated the lessons imbibed into his domestic output.

Tewari came to national attention at the U-19 World Cup in 2024 where he claimed 12 wickets to emerge the most successful fast bowler for India. He delivered consecutive four-wicket hauls against Ireland and USA, regularly touching 145 kph and troubling batters with his bouncer and accuracy.

On return to the domestic circuit, he quickly became one of UP’s most reliable young pacers. In the 2025 UPT20 League, he took 19 wickets in 10 matches at an average of 16.26 and a strike rate of 11.00, finishing as the fourth-highest wicket-taker. He followed that up with six wickets in two matches of the U-23 Col CK Nayudu Trophy.

For UP cricket, Tiwari’s rise is a sign of the emerging bowling depth in the state team. For LSG, his development vindicates its strategy of investing in local talent and giving them time in a high-performance environment, even if they do not get to play immediately.