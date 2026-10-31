Protect sexual assault survivors’ identities, DGP tells UP cops

LUCKNOW Taking serious note of the disclosure of a minor sexual assault survivor’s identity in a police charge sheet, Uttar Pradesh DGP Rajeev Krishna has issued a statewide directive asking police commissioners and district police chiefs to strictly protect the identities of women and children subjected to sexual offences, warning of action against personnel violating confidentiality norms. The latest circular directs police units to maintain sealed records containing survivors’ names (File Photo)

The October 26 directive follows an Allahabad high court (Lucknow bench) order that flagged serious lapses in the investigation of a sexual offence case registered at Achalganj police station in Unnao. The court had objected to the investigating officer mentioning the minor survivor’s name in her statements and the charge sheet, despite established judicial safeguards against such disclosure.

The court also questioned why the survivor’s younger brother, whom she had identified as an eyewitness to the incident, was neither examined during the investigation nor included as a witness in the charge sheet.

In its September 21 order in Ram Narayan vs State of UP and others, the high court directed the DGP to initiate an inquiry against the investigating officer in connection with the 2025 case and submit a report detailing the lapses and remedial measures.

Referring to the court’s observations, the DGP has reiterated the Supreme Court’s directions issued on December 11, 2018, in Nipun Saxena and Another vs Union of India and Others. The apex court had directed police to keep documents disclosing a survivor’s identity, as far as possible, in sealed covers and use identical copies with the survivor’s name masked wherever records are required to be placed in the public domain.

Accordingly, the latest circular directs police units to maintain sealed records containing survivors’ names and identifying particulars. Copies of investigation-related documents intended for public scrutiny must carry masked identities instead of disclosing details contained in the original records.

It also makes clear that all authorities receiving a survivor’s identity from the investigating agency or a court are duty-bound to maintain confidentiality. Such information can be shared only through reports submitted in sealed covers to the investigating agency or court.

The DGP has warned that any negligence by police officers or employees in implementing these safeguards will invite action under applicable rules.

The circular reiterates instructions issued through DGP circular dated February 8, 2019, and has been sent to all police commissioners and SSPs/SPs, with copies to senior police officials, including zonal ADGs and range IGs/DIGs, for necessary compliance.