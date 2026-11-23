Jharkhand Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Saturday conducted searches at three properties belonging to Vaibhav Mani Tripathi, former sub-registrar of Ranchi’s Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), located in Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur district in connection with the alleged ₹100-crore land scam involving RIMS, said the SHO, AIIMS police station, Gorakhpur, who accompanied the ACB team during the searches. Police officials said the team seized cheque books and passbooks linked to seven banks, insurance policies and documents related to various properties. (For Representation) more

The team seized banking, insurance and property-related documents to ascertain his alleged assets and trace financial transactions linked to the case.

An eight-member ACB team from Jharkhand, led by a DSP, launched the operation around 10 am at Tripathi’s residence in Giridhar Ganj Colony under the Ramgarhtal police station area. With assistance from local police, the investigators searched various rooms, cupboards and lockers at the premises.

Police officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the team seized cheque books and passbooks linked to seven banks, insurance policies and documents related to various properties.

Cash and a substantial quantity of jewellery were also reportedly recovered during the searches. However, the ACB has not officially disclosed the amount of cash or the quantity and value of the seized jewellery.

The team subsequently searched Tripathi’s second house in Giridhar Ganj Colony before moving to his third property in Chauri Chaura. The searches and examination of documents continued till night. The ACB team left for Jharkhand at around 10.30 pm.

The searches were aimed at establishing the extent of assets held by Tripathi and his family members, scrutinising their bank accounts and tracing the sources of funds used to acquire the properties.

Tripathi was earlier posted as an inspector in the registration office in Jamshedpur. However, during the period in which the alleged irregularities in the RIMS land acquisition took place, he was serving as the district sub-registrar in Ranchi.

Earlier this month, the Jharkhand ACB arrested Tripathi in connection with the case and sent him to jail. Investigators said he played a role in the illegal registration of land acquired for RIMS.

The probe is being conducted by the Jharkhand ACB on the directions of the Jharkhand High Court. So far, 11 people, including officials from the administrative and registration departments, builders and individuals associated with the land business, have been arrested.