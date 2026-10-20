Bareilly , Security has been tightened at the Bareilly residence of retired Deputy Superintendent of Police Jagdish Singh Patani, father of Bollywood actor Disha Patani, following a firing incident involving actor Tiger Shroff, police said on Tuesday. Security tightened at Disha Patani's Bareilly residence after firing at Tiger Shroff's car

The step has been taken as a precaution, as the Patani residence itself was targeted in a firing incident in September last year.

Circle Officer Ashutosh Shivam visited the residence to review security arrangements, inspect CCTV cameras installed inside and outside the premises, and issue instructions to police personnel deployed there.

Police officers had reviewed the security arrangements at Patani's residence on Monday as well. Personnel have been deployed round the clock as a precautionary measure, while surveillance in the surrounding area has also been intensified.

Shivam also spoke to Jagdish Singh Patani about the security arrangements. Police personnel have been directed to remain alert and immediately inform senior officers about any suspicious activity.

According to Shivam, Patani's residence was targeted in firing incidents on September 11 and 12, 2025. One round was fired on the first day, while 10 to 12 rounds were allegedly fired the following day.

Police initially investigated the alleged involvement of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The names of the Rohit Godara and Goldy Brar gangs also emerged during the probe.

On September 17, 2025, two alleged shooters, Ravindra alias Kullu and Arun, were killed during a joint operation by the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force and the Delhi Police Special Cell in Ghaziabad's Tronica City area. They were accused of involvement in the firing at Patani's residence.

Police also apprehended two juveniles accused of firing a shot on the first day. Other accused were arrested during the investigation, which identified six suspects, police said.

A chargesheet was filed against four accused, while the two alleged shooters were killed in the police operation. The juveniles were sent to a juvenile correction facility, while two other accused were lodged in Bareilly district jail.

Bareilly police officials said security arrangements at Patani's residence were reviewed regularly to prevent any untoward incident.

The firing incident involving Shroff took place in Mumbai's Juhu area on Sunday evening, when unidentified men on a motorcycle allegedly opened fire at his car. Shroff escaped unhurt, while his driver and a passerby sustained injuries.

Mumbai Police detained three suspects at Kota railway station in Rajasthan.

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