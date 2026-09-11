Seva Sankalp Abhiyan: UP CM asks ministers for extensive public participation

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday reviewed the action plan for the ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’ with senior BJP leaders and his ministerial colleagues asking them to ensure extensive public participation. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (HT file)

He asked ministers in-charge to visit the districts and assembly constituencies under their charge to ensure large participation in the campaign in coordination with public representatives.

The Seva Sankalp Abhiyan will be jointly carried out by the state government and the BJP to mark completion of PM Narendra Modi’s 25 years of continuous public service and will run from September 17 to October 17.

Yogi held two meetings. In the first one, he took stock of the action plan for the campaign and the second was held virtually to interact with the MPs, district panchayat presidents, legislators, mayors and others. He said the campaign would succeed with their active participation.

Those present in the meeting included UP BJP president Pankaj Chaudhary, state general secretary (organisation) Dharampal and others.

The CM said the PM’s achievements in the field of public service, good governance, welfare of the poor and development should be brought before the people through the stories of actual beneficiaries.

Uttar Pradesh’s transformation on the development front before and after will be showcased through major locations, including Prerna Sthal, expressways, airports, BIDA Jhansi, Ram Mandir, Kashi Corridor and the defence corridor. Laser shows on the theme of ‘Namo Seva’ will be organised at major monuments and tourist destinations.

Mahayajnas will be conducted at pilgrimage sites and Shaktipeeths for the welfare of the nation and the resolve of a ‘Viksit Bharat’. At the same time, libraries will be inaugurated on September 25 and gram chaupals will be organised.

The CM said every section of society, including youth, women, farmers and deprived sections, should be involved in the resolve for a ‘Viksit Bharat’. He asked all in-charge ministers to visit the districts and their respective assembly constituencies to review the preparations. He said a three-tier coordination system has been established at the government, CM’s office and district levels.

Yogi said a data bank of the development works undertaken by the Centre over 12 years and the state government over 10 years has been prepared. He said the campaign will connect 4.19 crore families and 15.74 crore beneficiaries, including 3.51 crore rural and 0.68 crore urban families.

Under ‘Seva Diwas: Aashirwad Ka Diya’ on September 17, lamps will be lit at 7 pm along with service activities. Lamps will also be lit at beneficiary families’ homes and sites of major development projects.

On the same day, on the occasion of Vishwakarma Jayanti, Vishwakarma Puja will be organised in all assembly constituencies and toolkits will be distributed to artisans. ‘Mere Sapnon Ka Bharat: Chitra Seva’ will continue from September 17 to October 7. Under this, painting and speech competitions will be organised in schools, while speech and debate competitions will be held in higher educational institutions.

An official spokesman said in ‘Aangan Milan Seva’, three-day programmes will be organised at Anganwadi centres from September 25 to October 7. ‘Seva Ki Kahani’ will cover the digital and reel campaign, and 60-second real stories highlighting changes in the lives of 25 lakh beneficiaries will be shared.

As part of the campaign, ‘Vadnagar se Varanasi Yatra-Jal, Jan aur Seva Sankalp’ will start from Varanasi. Under it, 250 bikes and 500 passengers will travel to Vadnagar carrying Gangajal. Twenty groups will travel through different routes and Kashi Vishwanath and Hatkeshwar Mahadev in Vadnagar will be consecrated with the sacred water from both places.

In ‘Seva Mera Yogdan’, citizens will be connected with 25 service activities, including blood donation, tree plantation, cleanliness, health check-ups, educational support, water conservation and support for persons with disabilities and awareness of government schemes.

A digital certificate will be issued to those who contribute at least 25 minutes of voluntary labour and upload a photograph or video on the ‘My Bharat Portal’. The campaign will conclude on October 17, with ‘Sushasan Seva Samvad’.