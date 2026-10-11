Shoes hurled as anti-Ajay Rai slogan triggers scuffle on new Uttar Pradesh Congress chief’s Day 1 at party HQ

Shoes, slippers and abuses were hurled at the Uttar Pradesh Congress headquarters in Lucknow on Sunday as a slogan against outgoing state unit president Ajay Rai triggered chaos and a scuffle just before new state chief Aradhana Mishra formally took charge from her predecessor. A scuffle was witnessed at the UP Congress office in Lucknow on Sunday. (SOURCED)

A woman office bearer allegedly raised the slogan after which some workers reportedly resorted to fisticuffs, prompting senior leaders to intervene and bring the situation under control. Both sides tried to downplay the incident but it went viral on social media. The unruly scenes unfolded shortly before the charge-taking ceremony.

Upset with the scuffle, Ajay Rai staged a sit-in at the party office following which senior leader and Rajya Sabha member Pramod Tiwari came to him. Later, state Congress working president Imran Masood and Aradhana Mishra too met him.

When asked, the party’s media cell incharge Kunwar Singh Nishad said some altercation took place at the party office.

The incident took place in the afternoon when the woman office bearer, who is also a councillor, reportedly raised the slogan against Rai as soon as he arrived and was climbing the staircase to enter the state chief’s office. By then, Rai had moved ahead of her.The slogan reportedly irked Rai’s “supporters” who resorted to a scuffle. The situation escalated as shoes and slippers were allegedly thrown. State Congress working president Imran Masood tried to control the situation, which remained tense for at least 30 minutes before Rai left the campus.

Later, Ajay Rai said, “The incident did not take place before me. Some people wanted to set a wrong tradition in the party.”

When HT contacted her, the woman office bearer did not respond to phone calls.

Meanwhile, Rai handed over charge to Mishra, exchanged sweets but did not attend the press conference held shortly after handing over charge. Mishra and Masood addressed the press conference.

When asked about Rai’s absence from the press conference, Aradhana Mishra and Imran Masood told the media that this press conference was being conducted according to party tradition. They also thanked Rai for strengthening the party during his tenure.

Mishra also acknowledged the work done by Rai and said he had strengthened the party organisation through his struggle.

Party leaders at the press conference, however, did not mention the scuffle.

DECISION ON SEAT-SHARING SOON: ARADHANA MISHRA

Uttar Pradesh Congress president Aradhana Mishra on Sunday said the BJP, which suffered a setback in the state during the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, will face the same fate in the upcoming assembly polls.

She also said top leaders of the parties concerned (Samajwadi Party and Congress) are working on an alliance and seat-sharing will be decided soon.

She was addressing her first press conference after assuming charge along with State Congress working president Imran Masood.

Imran Masood said the decision regarding seat-sharing alliances will be taken at the appropriate time, and the Congress and SP will join forces to form the government in Uttar Pradesh in 2027.

“The BJP’s chariot of arrogance was stopped in UP only during the Lok Sabha elections that compelled it to walk with the support of its allies. The people of Uttar Pradesh will finally uproot the BJP in 2027 and our alliance will form the government,” Mishra said.

“The alliance has been fighting against vote theft and our struggle will continue until (chief election commissioner) Gyanesh Kumar resigns.”

“Democracy and the Constitution are currently in danger. Every single worker in the state is ready to fight this battle with renewed energy, full confidence, and a strong team. Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, and the MPs of the INDIA alliance are fighting together to protect the Constitution,” she said.