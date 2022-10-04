Teen found dead, rape suspected; UP police role under scanner

A 17-year-old girl’s body was found in a millet field in Uttar Pradesh’s Auraiya district on Monday, police said. The teenager’s family suspects it to be a case of rape and murder.

According to the police, the incident took place in Auraiya’s village early on Monday, when the girl went to the field to relieve herself but didn’t return till late afternoon. Later, the family members found her body in the millet field. “The body was found without clothes. Only a dupatta was tied around her neck,” said the girl’s father, adding that they suspected rape.

“Crops nearby were damaged, which suggests that she was dragged for more than 30-40 metres in the field,” he added.

Superintendent of police (Auraiya), Charu Nigam, however said there were no injury marks on the body but they will probe the case from all angles. “A panel of three doctors would conduct the girl’s autopsy, while 10 teams, including surveillance and special operations, are working on the case. The family has not named any accused yet,” she said.

According to eyewitnesses, the police forcibly took the girl’s body away in haste, despite protests from family members and local residents.

Later, the Congress shared a video on its Twitter handle, saying that the police were “running away” with the body, an allegation denied by the authorities. “In the case of crime against women, ‘UP is No 1’. But no one will say ‘Jungle Raj’...,” it said.

Refuting the allegations, SP Nigam told news agency PTI that the police officials completed all legal formalities and took the body in possession after pacifying the family.