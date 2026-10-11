Those attempting to spread anarchy will meet same fate as Naxalites, terrorists: Yogi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday warned those attempting to spread anarchy in the country would meet the same fate as Naxalites and terrorists. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath at an event in Balrampur on Saturday. (PTI PHOTO)

“Whatever happened to Naxalism and terrorism, the same fate will befall those who are trying to create anarchy,” he said at a public meeting in Balrampur district, obviously referring to the Cockroach Janta Party and Congress-led protests against chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

He said there is a limit to opposition. In the name of democratic protest, attempts are being made to push the country backwards and spread anarchy, he added.

“Anarcy will not be tolerated under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he said firmly.

Asserting that India’s security and honour would not be compromised under PM Modi, Yogi accused some opposition leaders of threatening the administration, making remarks against the judiciary and instigating young people after electoral defeats.

He targeted the Congress and SP, accusing them of taking credit for electoral victories and blaming electronic voting machines (EVMs) for defeats.

“When they win elections, they attribute the victory to their own capabilities; when they lose, they blame EVMs,” he said.

He also targeted the Congress over corruption scandals, citing the coal, Commonwealth Games and foodgrain scams during its rule.

Claiming that the law-and-order situation had improved since the BJP came to power in Uttar Pradesh in 2017, the chief minister said riots would no longer be tolerated. He warned that those endangering women’s safety would face severe consequences, adding that such offenders had only two options: jail or “jahannum”.