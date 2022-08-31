Unhappy with poor condition of roads, div comm hauls up LMC again
Unhappy with the poor condition of roads across the city, divisional commissioner Roshan Jacob has directed the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) to repair and reconstruct broken and/or damaged roads
Unhappy with the poor condition of roads across the city, divisional commissioner Roshan Jacob has directed the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) to repair and reconstruct broken and/or damaged roads.
Jacob expressed her unhappiness to the LMC stating that most damaged roads come under the corporation’s control. She also directed the LMC to widen roads wherever possible to facilitate smooth traffic movement.
She directed the municipal commissioner and the chief engineer, LMC, to complete the repairs at the earliest so that smooth traffic movement is ensured and the problems of commuters are minimised.
Meanwhile, directives of the divisional commissioner have created an uneasy situation for the LMC’s engineering department, as it exposed its lackadaisical approach to its responsibilities.
She said, “Due to damaged internal roads of Hazratganj, Aminabad, Qaiserbagh and other big markets of the city, movement is hindered. People are facing a lot of problems due to broken roads.”
According to the press release by the divisional commissioner’s office, LMC officials were informed about the repair of roads in various meetings related to maintenance and construction of roads.
The LMC has 1,172 roads (1,860 km), out of which 305 roads (280 km) are damaged and the footpaths in the city are also poorly maintained and encroached upon, hindering smooth flow of traffic.
Side drains are also choked and broken due to which water overflows onto the roads and pedestrians face difficulty.
Chief engineer Mahesh Chandra Varma said, “The directives of the divisional commissioner will be honoured. All 305 roads mentioned by the divisional commissioner will be repaired soon.” He said that the work would be done on priority.
Jacob has been one of the most active divisional commissioners posted in Lucknow. Since she has taken over, she has visited all parts of the city to know the civic problems faced by the common man. She has been active in finding solutions to slow traffic and choked roads of the city.
Recently, on August 26, she went to Chowk and took a look at colonies there to realise the poor condition of roads in the inner parts of the Old City. She was made aware of the fact that the main roads maintained by the PWD are in a better condition but the internal roads, most of which are maintained by LMC, are full of potholes and craters.
Heliports being set up to boost tourism in unexplored areas of HP: Jai Ram
Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday inaugurated a heliport built at a cost of ₹3.4 crore at Rampur in Shimla district. The work at Shimla heliport near Sanjauli bypass road, Baddi in Solan district and Rampur have already been completed under UDAN (Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik) scheme, he said. The heliport at Kangnidhar in Mandi was near completion and another is being developed at Manali (DGRE, SASE), Jai Ram said.
BJP constitutes committees for HP elections management
The Himachal Pradesh BJP on Tuesday constituted 17 different committees for the management of upcoming elections in a meeting presided over by former speaker Rajiv Bindal. While addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters, Bindal said the general elections of Himachal were to be held in November end. A meeting of the BJP election management committee was held which was presided over by BJP state president Suresh Kashyap.
HP Congress poll panel to deliberate on candidates in Delhi
With the assembly elections just a few months away, the Himachal Pradesh Congress is all geared up for the contest and to stay ahead of the ruling BJP may announce the first list of candidates soon. The Congress has called a meeting of its 20-member election committee for Himachal on September 5 in New Delhi. The Congress has sought applications from the candidates who want to contest the assembly elections till September 1.
Delhi woman hit by shooting stones, dies on Manimahesh trek in Himachal
A 19-year-old woman from Delhi died on Tuesday after being hit by shooting stones during the Manimahesh pilgrimage in Bharmour subdivision of Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district . The deceased has been identified as daughter of Gurmit Singh Mehta, Damini. Bharmour subdivisional magistrate Aseem Sood said that the young woman was on a pilgrimage to sacred Manimahesh lake with her family members.
HP seeks special assistance from NDRF to compensate monsoon losses
Himachal Pradesh chief secretary RD Dhiman has requested the inter-ministerial central team (IMCT), which was on a three-day visit to the state to assess the damages caused due to monsoon, to recommend special assistance from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) against the interim memorandum submitted for losses and damages. The final memorandum will be shared after monsoon season is over, he said during a high-level virtual meeting with the IMCT.
