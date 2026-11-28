The police commissioners of Gautam Buddha Nagar and Ghaziabad were interchanged on Friday as the Uttar Pradesh government transferred 28 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers in a major shuffle. Laxmi Singh, who was police commissioner of GB Nagar – under which Noida and Greater Noida fall – for the past four years, is now police commissioner of Ghaziabad. She replaces J Ravinder Goud, who is now GB Nagar police commissioner, according to a government order issued Friday. more

Laxmi Singh, who was police commissioner of GB Nagar – under which Noida and Greater Noida fall – for the past four years, is now police commissioner of Ghaziabad. She replaces J Ravinder Goud, who is now GB Nagar police commissioner, according to a government order issued Friday.

The exchange of postings between Singh and Goud is among the most significant changes in the reshuffle, with both officers assigned charge of commissionerates in the National Capital Region (NCR).

Singh took charge as the first police commissioner of Gautam Buddha Nagar on November 30, 2022. Her transfer marks the end of nearly four years at the helm of the Noida commissionerate, which oversees policing in the strategically important industrial and urban belt comprising Noida and Greater Noida.

The reshuffle also brings changes to the leadership of Lucknow, Varanasi, and Prayagraj. Mohit Agarwal, police commissioner of Varanasi, has been transferred to Prayagraj in the same capacity, while Piyush Mordia, police commissioner of Prayagraj, has been appointed Additional Director General (Establishment) at the UP Police headquarters in Lucknow. Kiran S, currently Inspector General of Lucknow range, has been appointed police commissioner of Varanasi.

At the zonal level, Ramit Sharma, ADG of Bareilly zone, has been transferred to Lucknow zone, replacing Praveen Kumar, who will now head Bareilly zone.

The reshuffle also affects five police ranges. Prabhakar Chaudhary, DIG of Aligarh range, has been shifted to Lucknow range, while Abhishek Singh, DIG of Saharanpur range, will take charge of Agra range. Shailesh Kumar Pandey, DIG of Agra range, has been transferred to Aligarh range, and Ashish Tiwari, DIG of Technical Services, will head Saharanpur range.

At the district level, Gaurav Grover, SSP of Ayodhya, has been transferred to Moradabad, while Satpal, SSP of Moradabad, will replace him in Ayodhya.

Several changes have also been made in specialised police establishments across Uttar Pradesh. Sunitie, deputy police commissioner in Gautam Buddha Nagar, has been appointed SP, Police Headquarters, under the DGP. Akash Tomar, commandant of the 8th PAC battalion in Bareilly, will become SP, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Police Academy, Moradabad. Amit Kumar-I, commandant of the 23rd PAC battalion in Moradabad, has been appointed SP, Economic Offences Wing, Lucknow, while Narendra Kumar Singh, commandant of the 15th PAC battalion in Agra, will take charge as SP, Police Training College, Sitapur.

Anil Kumar Pandey, commandant of the 36th PAC battalion in Varanasi, has been posted as SP, Prison Administration and Reforms Services, Lucknow. Tribhuvan Singh, commandant of the 30th PAC battalion in Gonda, will become SP, GRP headquarters, Lucknow. Rajesh Kumar Srivastava, commandant of the 42nd PAC battalion in Prayagraj, who also held additional charge as SP, Prison Administration and Reforms Services, has been posted as SP, Intelligence Headquarters.

Sushil Kumar Shukla, commandant of the 20th PAC battalion in Azamgarh, has been transferred as SP, Police Training School, Gorakhpur, while Ajit Kumar Sinha, commandant of the 33rd PAC battalion in Jhansi, will become SP, Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited, Lucknow.

At the commissionerate level, Dinesh Tripathi, DCP of Kanpur Nagar, has been transferred to Prayagraj in the same capacity, while Kuldeep Singh Gunawat, DCP of Prayagraj, will move to Kanpur Nagar. Preeti Yadav, DCP of Gautam Buddha Nagar, has been posted as commandant of the 15th PAC battalion in Agra.

The state government has also cancelled three earlier transfer orders involving 2020-batch IPS officers. Puneet Dwivedi, whose earlier posting as additional DCP in Lucknow was cancelled, has been posted as additional DCP, Ghaziabad. Neetu, whose transfer from Varanasi to Gautam Buddha Nagar as additional DCP was cancelled, will now be additional DCP, Lucknow. Amit Kumawat, earlier transferred from Lucknow to Ghaziabad as additional DCP, has now been posted as additional DCP, Agra.

The two-page government order covers IPS officers from the 1997 to 2020 batches, marking a substantial restructuring of the state’s police leadership.