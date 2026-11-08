Lucknow, The Special Task Force of the Uttar Pradesh Police has arrested six members of an inter-district gang, including its kingpin, allegedly involved in a multi-crore daylight robbery in Lucknow. UP STF arrests 6 in multi-crore Lucknow robbery case

The gang targeted individuals transporting cash for traders dealing in agricultural produce and spices, the STF said.

Police have recovered ₹48.45 lakh in cash , an illegal pistol, ammunition, and the car and motorcycle used in the crime.

A statement issued by the STF on Sunday said that six suspects, including the gang's kingpin Dinesh Chandra Yadav , were arrested around 1.50 am on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday in the Gomti Nagar area.

The suspects arrived at the location in a car and a motorcycle and were in the process of dividing the stolen cash.

The other accused who have been arrested are: Saurabh Yadav, Aman, Saurabh Dixit, Mohit Kannaujiya and Gyan Singh, the statement said.

Barring Gyan Singh, who is a resident of Begusarai, Bihar, the rest of the gang members are residents of Lucknow.

According to the STF, the gang would gather information about the movements and locations of employees who carried cash while working for spice and agricultural produce traders in Gujarat. They would then target these employees in isolated areas, ramming their scooters with a car to knock them down.

Following this, they would threaten the victims with a pistol, assault them with iron rods and sticks, and flee after stealing the bags containing cash.

According to the statement, during interrogation, the accused confessed to their involvement in several robberies: ₹22 lakh in Viraj Khand on May 2; ₹45 lakh in Virat Khand on July 3; ₹80 lakh near Mayo Hospital on September 3; and ₹1.55 crore in Ashiyana on October 24.

The Special Task Force mentioned that an individual named Amrit Lal Pal provided the gang with information regarding the activities of the traders and their employees who transported the cash, receiving a commission in return.

Additionally, Mohit Kannaujia would conduct reconnaissance and send information to other gang members via mobile phone.

Seven mobile phones and some identification documents belonging to the victims were recovered from the arrested individuals.

Further legal action is being taken against the accused in connection with cases already registered at the Gomti Nagar police station, the statement said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.