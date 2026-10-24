UPPRPB declares final scores for 41,424 Home Guard posts

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) declared the final scores of Home Guards’ recruitment candidates on its website, on Saturday. The move comes nearly three weeks after declaring the final selection results on October 3, and the results will be available for a month. For representation only (HT File Photo)

According to a press release issued by the Board on October 24, candidates who appeared in the enrolment process can access their final scores through the board’s official website, uppbpb.gov.in, until November 23. The facility will automatically become unavailable after the deadline.

Candidates must log in to the portal using their registration number and date of birth. After logging in, they need to click on the “Click here for Final Score” tab to receive their scores on their registered email IDs, the Board said.

The Board has advised candidates to keep their registered email accounts active. Those facing technical difficulties can contact the helpdesk number provided on the portal.

The Board said that in exceptional circumstances, candidates may apply to obtain their final scores through email after the online facility closes.

The recruitment process for 41,424 Home Guard posts across all districts was conducted under the notification issued on November 18, 2025. The Board said the selection process had been completed and the final results published on October 3.

The press release also stated that the Board will not entertain separate applications under the Right to Information Act, 2005, for information being provided through the score-access facility. It cautioned that despite precautions taken while preparing and uploading scores, any technical errors would not confer any right or benefit on candidates.