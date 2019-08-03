Man’s body with ‘Sunny’ tattooed on forearm found near Ghazipur mandi

delhi

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 21:16 IST

The body of an unidentified man with multiple head injuries and a name tattooed on his right forearm was found outside a drain near the Ghazipur fruit and vegetable market in east Delhi on Saturday morning.

A case of murder and causing disappearance of evidence under sections 302 and 201 of Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Patparganj Industrial Area police station.

Police said that except, “Sunny S” and three alphabets – S.G.P – written in English on his right forearm, no other identification documents or valuables were found from the body, which could help them establish the man’s identify. They believe that “Sunny S” could be the name of the dead man. The man, aged around 30 years, was wearing blue t-shirt and track pant.

Deputy commissioner of police (east) Jasmeet Singh said that a few policemen were on morning patrolling duty when at 8.30 am, they discovered a man’s body lying on the road near the drain outside the market.

The body has been kept in Lal Bahadur Shastri hospital mortuary and will remain there at least for the next 72-hours for identification. All police stations across Delhi-NCR have been informed, said a police officer, associated with the case.

“Prima facie, it appears the man was murdered somewhere else and his body was dumped at the isolated place to cover up the crime and ensure his identity is not established easily. We have approached other police stations to know if they had received missing complaint of any man having similar physical descriptions and the tattoo,” the officer added.

