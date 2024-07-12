Manali Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 28.05 °C, check weather forecast for July 12, 2024

Date Temperature Sky July 13, 2024 31.22 °C Light rain July 14, 2024 29.02 °C Overcast clouds July 15, 2024 30.43 °C Light rain July 16, 2024 29.72 °C Overcast clouds July 17, 2024 32.06 °C Light rain July 18, 2024 31.56 °C Light rain July 19, 2024 31.19 °C Overcast clouds

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.24 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 29.2 °C Light rain Chennai 33.73 °C Light rain Bengaluru 27.77 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 28.44 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 30.46 °C Moderate rain Delhi 36.8 °C Light rain

The temperature in Manali today, on July 12, 2024, is 32.91 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.05 °C and 35.4 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 55% and the wind speed is 55 km/h. The sun rose at 05:49 AM and will set at 06:39 PM.Tomorrow, on Saturday, July 13, 2024, Manali is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.51 °C and 33.69 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 56%.With temperatures ranging between 28.05 °C and 35.4 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Manali today stands at 51.0, indicatingair quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Manali for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on July 12, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

