Manali Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.7 °C, check weather forecast for June 19, 2024

Date Temperature Sky June 20, 2024 33.19 °C Overcast clouds June 21, 2024 35.07 °C Overcast clouds June 22, 2024 34.88 °C Overcast clouds June 23, 2024 34.99 °C Light rain June 24, 2024 33.74 °C Light rain June 25, 2024 35.22 °C Light rain June 26, 2024 34.78 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.65 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 35.92 °C Very heavy rain Chennai 34.96 °C Light rain Bengaluru 28.47 °C Light rain Hyderabad 29.97 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 34.88 °C Broken clouds Delhi 40.97 °C Light rain

The temperature in Manali today, on June 19, 2024, is 33.94 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.7 °C and 36.03 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 52% and the wind speed is 52 km/h. The sun rose at 05:43 AM and will set at 06:37 PM.Tomorrow, on Thursday, June 20, 2024, Manali is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.46 °C and 34.85 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 44%.With temperatures ranging between 26.7 °C and 36.03 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Manali today stands at 107.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Manali for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on June 19, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

