Manali Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.7 °C, check weather forecast for June 19, 2024
Jun 19, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Manali on June 19, 2024 here.
The temperature in Manali today, on June 19, 2024, is 33.94 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.7 °C and 36.03 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 52% and the wind speed is 52 km/h. The sun rose at 05:43 AM and will set at 06:37 PM.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, June 20, 2024, Manali is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.46 °C and 34.85 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 44%.
With temperatures ranging between 26.7 °C and 36.03 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Manali today stands at 107.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Manali for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on June 19, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|June 20, 2024
|33.19 °C
|Overcast clouds
|June 21, 2024
|35.07 °C
|Overcast clouds
|June 22, 2024
|34.88 °C
|Overcast clouds
|June 23, 2024
|34.99 °C
|Light rain
|June 24, 2024
|33.74 °C
|Light rain
|June 25, 2024
|35.22 °C
|Light rain
|June 26, 2024
|34.78 °C
|Light rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|28.65 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|35.92 °C
|Very heavy rain
|Chennai
|34.96 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|28.47 °C
|Light rain
|Hyderabad
|29.97 °C
|Light rain
|Ahmedabad
|34.88 °C
|Broken clouds
|Delhi
|40.97 °C
|Light rain
