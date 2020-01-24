e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 24, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / MBBS intern burnt to death as fire grips hostel room

MBBS intern burnt to death as fire grips hostel room

cities Updated: Jan 24, 2020 15:46 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

A girl pursuing MBBS from Sri Ram Murty Smarak Institute (SRMS) was burnt to death after fire broke out in her hostel room while she was asleep in Bareilly’s Bhojipura area on Thursday late night.

The incident, according to superintendent of police (Rural) Sansar Singh, took place in room number 320 of the hostel occupied by Sukriti Sharam, 21.

She was undergoing internship after completing her MBBS, said the police.

“Prima facie it appears that the fire was caused due to room heater which was placed closed to the bed on which the girl was sleeping,” he said adding that people saw smoke emanating from the room at around 3 am. The girl was a resident of Patna, Bihar. Her family has been informed and the body has been sent for postmortem and investigations were underway, said the police.

“The girl’s body and the room had been badly burnt,” said the police. The chief fire officer is investigating the cause of fire, said Singh. The SRMS management refused to comment on the accident saying investigations were on.

top news
1st T20I LIVE: Iyer, Rahul power India to 6-wicket win in Auckland
1st T20I LIVE: Iyer, Rahul power India to 6-wicket win in Auckland
2 back from China under watch for coronavirus in Mumbai
2 back from China under watch for coronavirus in Mumbai
China shuts down 13 cities, to close section of Great Wall
China shuts down 13 cities, to close section of Great Wall
Kejriwal explains economics behind freebies to take on Opposition
Kejriwal explains economics behind freebies to take on Opposition
The Forgotten Army review: Kabir Khan’s Amazon show is a forgettable fiasco
The Forgotten Army review: Kabir Khan’s Amazon show is a forgettable fiasco
The shifting dynamics of Centre-state relationship
The shifting dynamics of Centre-state relationship
Raina gives clarity on Dhoni’s comeback plans ahead of IPL
Raina gives clarity on Dhoni’s comeback plans ahead of IPL
HP Police Constable result 2019 declared
HP Police Constable result 2019 declared
trending topics
Kapil MishraSimi GarewalCTET 2020Shaheen BaghHappy Republic Day Patriotic wishesRepublic Day 2020 QuotesDSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2020India vs New Zealand Live ScoreAmitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities