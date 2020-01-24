MBBS intern burnt to death as fire grips hostel room

cities

Updated: Jan 24, 2020 15:46 IST

A girl pursuing MBBS from Sri Ram Murty Smarak Institute (SRMS) was burnt to death after fire broke out in her hostel room while she was asleep in Bareilly’s Bhojipura area on Thursday late night.

The incident, according to superintendent of police (Rural) Sansar Singh, took place in room number 320 of the hostel occupied by Sukriti Sharam, 21.

She was undergoing internship after completing her MBBS, said the police.

“Prima facie it appears that the fire was caused due to room heater which was placed closed to the bed on which the girl was sleeping,” he said adding that people saw smoke emanating from the room at around 3 am. The girl was a resident of Patna, Bihar. Her family has been informed and the body has been sent for postmortem and investigations were underway, said the police.

“The girl’s body and the room had been badly burnt,” said the police. The chief fire officer is investigating the cause of fire, said Singh. The SRMS management refused to comment on the accident saying investigations were on.