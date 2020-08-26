e-paper
Home / Cities / Met revises forecast, Delhi now likely to get heavy rain from Thursday

Met revises forecast, Delhi now likely to get heavy rain from Thursday

cities Updated: Aug 26, 2020 23:03 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

New Delhi: Delhi and parts of neighbouring towns are expected to receive moderate to heavy rainfall starting Thursday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday. Showers are likely to continue through Friday, as per the Met’s fresh forecast, which revised its earlier prediction that the city would receive heavy rain starting Wednesday evening.

The department has now said that some parts of the city will see light rainfall on Wednesday night. The city is expected to get moderate to heavy showers from Thursday morning.

“The forecast rain has shifted to Thursday morning. In Delhi, in most parts we will witness moderate rain, but in some parts of the National Capital Region (NCR), there is a possibility of heavy rainfall,” said Kuldeep Srivastava, head of IMD’s regional weather forecasting centre.

IMD has predicted intense spells of rain in many parts of northwest India between August 26 and August 28. Scientists explained that the monsoon trough (line of low pressure) is active, lying south of its normal position and is likely to remain active for the next two or three days. Apart from this, there is a convergence of lower level south-westerly winds from the Arabian Sea over north-west India till August 28. In Delhi, the peak rainfall activity due to this will be between August 27 and August 28.

“The monsoon trough is shifting northwards and will stay very close to Delhi-NCR between August 25 and August 28. Under its influence, the convergence of lower-level easterlies from the Bay of Bengal and south-westerlies from the Arabian Sea will take place over north-west India,” Srivastava said.

