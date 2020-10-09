e-paper
Minor files rape case against 34-year-old in Pali, near Mumbai

Minor files rape case against 34-year-old in Pali, near Mumbai

cities Updated: Oct 09, 2020 20:20 IST
Farhan Shaikh
Farhan Shaikh
         

The Pali police in Raigad on Friday arrested a 34-year-old labour contractor on charges of raping a minor following the complaint of a 16-year-old tribal girl.

According to police, the accused Nitin Patil and the girl were living together since January 2019 at his house, where Patil’s parents also stayed with him. Patil allegedly raped the girl on multiple occasions until October. In her complaint, the girl said she was scared and hence did not file a complaint till now.

“We received her complaint on Tuesday and after preliminary investigation, we have arrested the accused. Initially, she had approached the Kasa police from where the case was transferred to Pali, where the alleged incident took place,” said Kirankumar Suryawanshi, deputy superintendent of police, Roha.

Following her complaint, the police have booked Patil under sections of rape and Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The girl has been handed over in the custody of her parents.

