Mohali Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.13 °C, check weather forecast for July 6, 2024
Jul 06, 2024 07:01 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Mohali on July 6, 2024 here.
The temperature in Mohali today, on July 6, 2024, is 31.01 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.13 °C and 33.98 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 63% and the wind speed is 63 km/h. The sun rose at 05:25 AM and will set at 07:29 PM.
Tomorrow, on Sunday, July 7, 2024, Mohali is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.55 °C and 32.53 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 64%.
With temperatures ranging between 27.13 °C and 33.98 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
Today, in Mohali the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 41.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Mohali for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on July 6, 2024
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|July 7, 2024
|30.14 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 8, 2024
|32.29 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 9, 2024
|35.4 °C
|Light rain
|July 10, 2024
|35.89 °C
|Few clouds
|July 11, 2024
|36.35 °C
|Light rain
|July 12, 2024
|35.47 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 13, 2024
|32.87 °C
|Light rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|29.01 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|31.81 °C
|Moderate rain
|Chennai
|29.1 °C
|Moderate rain
|Bengaluru
|24.72 °C
|Light rain
|Hyderabad
|27.81 °C
|Light rain
|Ahmedabad
|32.72 °C
|Broken clouds
|Delhi
|29.59 °C
|Light rain
