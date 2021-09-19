10L vaccinated with first dose after Saturday’s vaccine drive in Navi Mumbai

With the vaccination drive held at 100 centres in Navi Mumbai on Saturday, the total number of people getting their first dose has crossed 10 lakh. This was the highest number of vaccination centres open till date. On Saturday, 28,893 beneficiaries got their first jab, making a total of 10,00,031 beneficiaries getting their first dose of the 10.60 lakh eligible population.

After receiving 50,000 Covishield and 4,380 Covaxin doses on Friday, NMMC planned the drive for Saturday by allotting 37,250 doses. The first dose for 18 years and above was available at 33 centres including Vashi, Nerul, Airoli General Hospitals and MCH, Turbhe, which had 2,500 doses each while Vishnudas Bhave Auditorium had 600, ESIS hospital had 1,000 and 250 doses were available at each of the 23 Urban Primary Health Centres. Groma centre and APMC vegetable market had 300 doses each while Inorbit and Seawood Grand Central malls had 250 doses each.

In September, NMMC has received 1.30 lakh doses of Covishield till now and 8,610 doses of Covaxin. Among the 18-44 years age-group, around 23,820 got their first dose on Saturday followed by 4,342 people between the 44 years and 59 years while only 149 above 60 years got their first dose on Saturday.