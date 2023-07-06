Home / Cities / Mumbai News / 17-year-old booked for causing brother’s death by negligence

17-year-old booked for causing brother’s death by negligence

ByPayal Gwalani
Jul 06, 2023 01:19 AM IST

MUMBAI: A 17-year-old boy has been booked by the Mankhurd police on Tuesday for causing the death of his 18-year-old brother by negligence. The brothers had gotten into a physical fight a couple of weeks ago, after which the younger one tried to scare him by waving an ice pick and accidentally injured his brother. He succumbed to his injuries on Sunday.

The younger brother picked up an ice pick from a nearby cart and assaulted his brother on the chest. (Stock Pix)
The two brothers owned a puri bhaji stall outside Mankhurd railway station. On June 24, the younger brother went to eat something without informing the older brother, leaving their stall unattended. This led to a fist fight between the brothers, and the younger brother picked up an ice pick from a nearby cart, said the police.

“From what the accused told us, he did not intend to harm or injure his brother. He just thought waving the sharp object would make his brother step back. However, he ended up accidentally assaulting his brother on the chest,” said an officer. He added that at the time the injury seemed superficial, so the injured brother was brought home by some of the neighbouring shopkeepers.

He felt nauseated at home and complained about feeling unwell. The family then took him to Shatabdi Hospital in Govandi. “At the hospital, he acquired pneumonia and had water retention in the stomach causing difficulty in breathing. Therefore, he was shifted to JJ Hospital for better medical care. While undergoing treatment there, he lost his life on July 2,” said the officer.

The father of the boys lodged a formal complaint on Tuesday after which the 17-year-old boy was taken into custody by the police.

The police booked him under section 304 (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code. The accused has been sent to the children’s home in Dongri.

