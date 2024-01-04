close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Mumbai News / 19-year-old college student jumps to death from Mumbai building

19-year-old college student jumps to death from Mumbai building

ANI |
Jan 04, 2024 09:06 AM IST

A 19-year-old college student died allegedly by committing suicide by jumping from the 14th floor of the building where she lived in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 4 (ANI): A 19-year-old college student died allegedly after she jumped from the 14th floor of the building where she lived in Mumbai on Wednesday, police said.

HT Image
HT Image

The student identified as Vidhi Kumar Singh was living in the building as a paying guest for the last few years.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

"A college student committed suicide by jumping from the 14th floor of the Millionaire Heritage building in Andheri in Mumbai. As soon as information about the incident was received, DN Nagar police reached the spot, took the body in their custody and sent it for post-mortem," a DN Nagar police station official said.

A case has been registered and is conducting an investigation, the official said.

DN Nagar police station official said that the student had left behind a one-page note.

"The girl was worried about something and that is why she took this step," the police said.

The girl was a student of Mithibai College located in the Vile Parle area of Mumbai. The watchman of the building saw the blood-soaked body on the ground and informed the society members who in turn called the police.

The police have started an investigation into the incident to probe into the cause of the teenager's death. (ANI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 04, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out