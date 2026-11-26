Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has imposed a penalty of ₹1 lakh on H-West ward assistant engineer Deepak Gholam for submitting an allegedly misleading report on road widths in Bandra West, thus enabling a developer to secure additional Floor Space Index (FSI) benefits for a redevelopment project. A view of the Boran Road in Bandra West (Hindustan Times) more

The penalty was imposed on November 20, in pursuance with a complaint received from Right to Information (RTI) activist Santosh Daundkar on October 9, 2025. Daundkar had alleged that the width of roads adjacent to three plots along Boran Road and Gaothan Road had been misrepresented in civic records, with the backing of politicians, to favour developers.

H-West ward officials subsequently conducted a site inspection, which revealed discrepancies between the widths mentioned in redevelopment proposals submitted to the BMC and the actual measurements recorded on site. While redevelopment proposals listed the width of Gaothan Road and Boran Road as six metres and nine metres respectively, the two roads were only 4.4 metres and 7.4 metres wide, respectively, the site inspection showed. Older BMC records dated July 8, 2014, also indicated that the width of the Gaothan lane ranged 3.8-5 metres.

As reported by HT on November 10, 2025, the BMC had issued a show cause notice to Gholam for alleged manipulation of road widths, after Daundkar alleged that the falsification of records could have serious financial and legal consequences for the BMC.

Road width is a crucial factor in determining permissible building height, FSI and eligibility for redevelopment under the Development Control and Promotion Regulations (DCPR) 2034. The Maharashtra Fire Prevention and Life Safety Measures Act, 2006, also prescribes minimum road-width requirements to ensure access for emergency vehicles. Daundkar had alleged that the misrepresentation of road widths amounted to violations of both regulations.

In the order dated November 20, a copy of which is with HT, assistant commissioner Dinesh Pallewad stated that on November 4, 2025, Gholam gave an incorrect opinion regarding the width of roads adjacent to three plots along Boran Road, in violation of Rules 3(1)(i) and 3(1)(ii) of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Services (Conduct) Rules, 1999.

“The said opinion does not correspond with the actual width of the roads and is misleading the administration. Also, he gave such incorrect opinions with a view to benefiting the developer in FSI,” Pallewad stated in the order.

The order further mentioned that the Deputy Municipal Commissioner (zone-III) had directed disciplinary action against the engineer on October 28, 2025. A departmental summary inquiry was subsequently initiated, and a charge-sheet was served on Gholam on January 9, 2026. While the engineer did not submit a reply to the charge-sheet despite being given an opportunity to explain his position, the charges against him were proved via examination of relevant documents and circumstances.

As punishment, the civic body has ordered recovery of ₹1 lakh from Gholam’s salary in two monthly installments of ₹50,000 each. The assistant engineer was not available for comments on the matter.