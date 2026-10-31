MUMBAI: Two men from Satara district were arrested by the MIDC police on Thursday after they were allegedly found carrying 1.896 kg of hydroponic cannabis, valued at ₹66.36 lakh in the illicit market, near J K Industrial Estate in Andheri East. The police said the accused had travelled to Mumbai from Satara with the intention of selling the contraband. 2 held with hydroponic cannabis worth ₹66.36L in Andheri

The arrests were made around 7.30pm when police sub-inspector Ranjit Gondukusne, along with officials of the Mumbai police’s Anti-Narcotics Squad, was patrolling the MIDC police station’s jurisdiction to act against those involved in the consumption, purchase and sale of narcotic substances.

According to the police, the team noticed two men moving suspiciously near J K Industrial Estate. When intercepted, one of them allegedly attempted to conceal a red plastic bag, while both tried to flee. The officers apprehended them before they could escape.

The men allegedly gave evasive answers when questioned about their presence at the location and their attempt to leave, police said. During further questioning, they allegedly admitted to possessing hydroponic cannabis, commonly referred to as hydro-ganja.

The police subsequently conducted personal searches of the accused in accordance with the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. A search of the red plastic bag carried by Omkar Rajendra Pawar led to the recovery of 1.896 kg of hydroponic cannabis, valued at approximately ₹66.36 lakh in the illicit market.

The arrested accused have been identified as Pawar, 28, a resident of Bhakarwadi in Satara district, and Piyush Madhukar Ghongade, 22, a resident of Wathar Station in the same district.

Following a complaint lodged by police head constable Gautam Bade, the MIDC police registered a case against the two under the NDPS Act. The investigation has indicated that the accused travelled from Satara to Mumbai to sell the hydroponic cannabis, police said.