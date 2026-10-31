Mumbai: A 45-year-old woman and a 40-year-old travel bus cleaner were killed after a pickup tempo allegedly rammed into them while they were unloading luggage from a bus on the Kalamboli-Mumbai road in the early hours of Wednesday. The woman’s husband, who was assisting them, sustained injuries in the collision, following which he lodged a complaint with the police. 2 killed as tempo rams into group unloading bus luggage in Kalamboli

According to the Kamothe police, the accident took place around 3am near a CNG pump, shortly after Kalamboli Circle. Popat Dhondiba Mote, 50, his wife Sangita Popat Mote and bus cleaner Balu alias Sudarshan Chintu Sartate were taking luggage out of the bus’s boot when a pickup tempo allegedly driven recklessly crashed into the vehicle and hit them.

Sangita, a resident of Kalamboli, and Sartate, a resident of Parito village in Man taluka of Satara district, died in the accident. Popat sustained injuries.

The police said the tempo driver allegedly failed to pay attention to the road conditions and drove rashly, resulting in the collision. Both the tempo and the travel bus were damaged.

The driver, identified as Iftikhar Ahmed Abdulrehman Khan, 42, a resident of Kurla, was arrested by the Kamothe police at 1.17pm on Wednesday.

An FIR has been registered at Kamothe police station under Sections 106(1), 125(a), 125(b) and 281 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and Section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.