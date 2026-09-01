20-yr-old man dies after losing control of new bike in Mumbra
According to police, Lashkar, who works as a bulldozer operator, was riding a sports bike, which he had purchased a week ago, at high speed when the accident occurred
THANE: A 20-year-old man died after the motorcycle he was riding at high speed crashed into a divider at the Y Junction flyover in Mumbra on Monday afternoon, police said. The deceased, Firoz Lashkar, allegedly lost control of the speeding vehicle and suffered fatal head injuries in the crash, police said.
According to police, Lashkar, who works as a bulldozer operator, was riding a sports bike, which he had purchased a week ago, at high speed when the accident occurred. When officers reached the spot, they found that the motorcycle did not have a number plate.
A team from Mumbra police visited the spot and began an investigation. Lashkar’s body was taken to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. It was later sent for post-mortem examination.
Police said they are also checking whether Lashkar had enough experience to safely handle the bike. The impact of the crash left him with severe head injuries.
Ganesh Jawadwad, Senior Police Inspector, Mumbra, told HT, “We have registered an accidental death case in the matter. Prima facie, it appears that the man lost control of the bike and hit the divider with a high impact, resulting in his death.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKaptan Mali
Kaptan Mali is a Special Correspondent with Hindustan Times, Mumbai, covering crime, civic affairs, politics, transport, business and human-interest stories across Thane district. With over 20 years of journalism experience, he has previously worked with The Afternoon, The Asian Age and The Free Press Journal, covering Maharashtra politics, Mumbai city and business. He has a keen interest in current affairs, agriculture, food, tourism and healthcare.Read More
Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.