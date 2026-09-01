THANE: A 20-year-old man died after the motorcycle he was riding at high speed crashed into a divider at the Y Junction flyover in Mumbra on Monday afternoon, police said. The deceased, Firoz Lashkar, allegedly lost control of the speeding vehicle and suffered fatal head injuries in the crash, police said. 20-yr-old man dies after losing control of new bike in Mumbra

According to police, Lashkar, who works as a bulldozer operator, was riding a sports bike, which he had purchased a week ago, at high speed when the accident occurred. When officers reached the spot, they found that the motorcycle did not have a number plate.

A team from Mumbra police visited the spot and began an investigation. Lashkar’s body was taken to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. It was later sent for post-mortem examination.

Police said they are also checking whether Lashkar had enough experience to safely handle the bike. The impact of the crash left him with severe head injuries.

Ganesh Jawadwad, Senior Police Inspector, Mumbra, told HT, “We have registered an accidental death case in the matter. Prima facie, it appears that the man lost control of the bike and hit the divider with a high impact, resulting in his death.”