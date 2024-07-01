 25-year-old aspirant dies during state police recruitment drive | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jul 01, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

25-year-old aspirant dies during state police recruitment drive

ByAnamika Gharat
Jul 01, 2024 06:28 AM IST

The incident occurred around 8am when Birade participated in a running test. “Birade was running at a good speed but collapsed during the last round,” said an SRPF officer

THANE: A 25-year-old candidate died while giving the physical test for the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) recruitment drive in Thane on Saturday. The deceased, Akshay Birade, and five other candidates experienced dizziness and vomiting and were rushed to Kalwa Hospital. The Shil-daighar police have registered an accidental death report.

Akshay Birade.
Akshay Birade.

Birade scummed to his injuries, while another participant, Prem Thakare, 29, from Dhule, is currently in the ICU. Additionally, four others, Abhishek Sete, 24, Sumit Adatkar, 23, Sahil Lawan, 19, and Pawan Shinde, 25, are now out of danger and are recovering. An investigation is currently underway to determine the cause of the sudden death.

The SRPF team of Navi Mumbai organized a recruitment drive near Shil-Daighar in Thane, at an open ground, which attracted nearly 2,000 participants.

The incident occurred around 8am when Birade participated in a running test. In the test, there are three rounds of five kilometres to be completed in 25 minutes to get 50 marks. “Birade was running at a good speed but collapsed during the last round,” said an SRPF officer

He was given immediate first aid and was transported to Kalwa Hospital, where he vomited blood after being admitted. “He seemed stable following the treatment. His sister and brother-in-law visited him at the hospital, and he was conversing with them normally. He even spoke to someone on the phone and had some coconut water. However, he suddenly felt dizzy again and passed away,” the SRPF officer added.

Dr A Malgaonkar, Kalwa Hospital health officer, said, “The exact cause of his death is under investigation and can be known only after the postmortem.”

Birade, originally from Jalgaon, was residing at his sister’s place in Navi Mumbai. He was attempting police recruitment for the second time, driven by his desire to settle down in life as per his late father’s wishes, according to relatives.

Recruiters from various regions were accommodated at the campsite, where they were provided with food, shelter, and energy drinks.

Dilip Khedekar, the camp in-charge of SRPF, said, “This unfortunate incident occurred during the physical tests. Immediate first aid was administered to all affected individuals, who were promptly transported to the hospital. The SRPF team is actively investigating the causes behind these incidents.” Khedekar emphasized that their primary focus remains on ensuring the health and well-being of all participants involved in the recruitment process.

Get World Cup ready with Crickit! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Mumbai / 25-year-old aspirant dies during state police recruitment drive
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, July 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On