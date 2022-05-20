25-year-old drives car inside playground in Dombivli, killing 14-year-old playing cricket

A 14-year-old boy playing cricket at civic ground, Savlaram Krida Sankul in Dombivli on Friday evening, was killed after being hit by a car. A 25-year-old man was driving the car across the ground and rammed into the teenager who died on the spot.

A case has been registered against the driver under Section 304 of the IPC and the police have arrested him.

An officer from Manpada police station said, “The deceased, Prashant Mishra of Azade Pada, Dombivli (E), was playing cricket with his friends at the ground. Between 5pm and 5.30pm on Friday, the accused Jayesh Nerlekar from the same area, brought the car inside the ground for a drive and lost control of it and hit Mishra. Mishra did not see the car approaching.”

The boy was in a pool of blood. By the time he was taken to a hospital, he was declared dead due to severe head injury and fractured bones.