25-year-old drives car inside playground in Dombivli, killing 14-year-old playing cricket
A 14-year-old boy playing cricket at civic ground, Savlaram Krida Sankul in Dombivli on Friday evening, was killed after being hit by a car. A 25-year-old man was driving the car across the ground and rammed into the teenager who died on the spot.
A case has been registered against the driver under Section 304 of the IPC and the police have arrested him.
An officer from Manpada police station said, “The deceased, Prashant Mishra of Azade Pada, Dombivli (E), was playing cricket with his friends at the ground. Between 5pm and 5.30pm on Friday, the accused Jayesh Nerlekar from the same area, brought the car inside the ground for a drive and lost control of it and hit Mishra. Mishra did not see the car approaching.”
The boy was in a pool of blood. By the time he was taken to a hospital, he was declared dead due to severe head injury and fractured bones.
Pawar invites Brahmin outfits for open dialogue
Mumbai Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar has invited representatives of Brahmin outfits in the state for an open dialogue in Pune on Saturday, to clear his party's stand about the community. The move assumes significance considering the anti-Brahmin accusation against Pawar and NCP by the opposition — Bharatiya Janata Party. The meeting will be held at Nisarg Mangal Karyalaya, Gultekdi in Pune on Saturday evening. Pune NCP district president, Pradeep Garatkar, confirmed the development.
Adopt 10 schools each and carry out plantation drive: Lucknow DM to government departments
The district administration has directed all government departments to adopt at least 10 schools each and carry out plantation drive there to increase green cover. “We are planning to carry out mega plantation drive in the government schools following which all government departments have been directed to adopt at least 10 schools each,” said district magistrate Abhishek Prakash. The DM has ordered all government officials to plant one sapling for every family member.
Soon, written permission must for sanitation worker to enter manhole
Suez India Limited -- the company entrusted with the task of Lucknow's sewage management -- is mulling to make written permission from corporator of area, sanitation supervisor of area and safety officer of the firm mandatory before any sanitation worker enters a sewer chamber. The move comes close on the heels of death of two sanitation workers in Saadatganj area on March 29 when they had entered a manhole sans proper gear.
Minister asks principals to hold talks with parents twice a year
Minister of state (independent charge) for secondary education Gulab Devi said principals of all government run and aided schools must hold talks with parents of students at least twice a year so that they may get a direct feedback about the progress of their wards. Gulab Devi further said the government and the administration should work together so that the work gets accelerated.
Amid opposition from BJP MP, Raj Thackeray postpones Ayodhya trip
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray on Friday announced that his proposed visit to Ayodhya on June 5 had been postponed. “Ayodhya tour postponed for now....Will explain in detail. ,” Thackeray tweeted. The BJP MP is far from being satisfied with the postponement. Thackeray is also peeved at the BJP leadership, particularly Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, for their failure to rein in Singh.
