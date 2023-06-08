27,99,970 sq mt dump sites in MMR to transform into green spaces

Mumbai: Old garbage dumping sites spread across 28 urban local bodies in the state are poised to be transformed into green zones. According to a state government order issued on Monday, this will free up around 27,99,970 sq mt area that is currently being used to dump waste in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). HT Image

In a city that is starved of open spaces this is welcome news, as once these pockets are cleared, the government plans to convert them into gardens and playgrounds. Respective municipal bodies will be tasked with converting the accumulated waste by using biomining and recast the land parcels into green spaces over the next three years.

“It is necessary to dispose the old waste at dumping sites in various urban local bodies scientifically. Once the area is converted into green spaces, parts of it can also be utilised to set up facilities such as solid waste and sewage treatment plants,” stated the order issued by the urban development department.

Biomining is a scientific process of excavation, treatment, segregation and gainful utilisation of aged municipal solid waste lying in dumpsites, also called legacy waste.

To support this policy decision, eight municipal bodies in MMR – including Mumbai, Thane, Kalyan-Dombivli, Vasai-Virar, Bhiwandi, Mira-Bhayandar and Ulhasnagar – and Ambernath Municipal Council will get funds to clear out the old waste, which have been accumulating since decades.

“The state government has approved the disbursal of ₹1,661 crore to clear out the waste-accumulated pockets under various local bodies in Maharashtra and convert them for public use. This will help prevent encroachments or any other misuse of empty land, such as illegal constructions,” said a senior officer from urban development department. He added that while all 28 urban local bodies will get financial assistance for the purpose, the spend to turn them into green spaces will come from respective purses of local bodies.

