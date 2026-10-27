3 villages, 32,000 trees and endangered animals: NGO flags wildlife, tribal rights concerns over Karjat hydropower project

Three of the six villages that are jointly set to lose over 32,000 trees for the Gujarat-based Torrent Power’s 3,000-MW hydroelectric project in Karjat fall under the eco-sensitive Western Ghats draft notification. HT has seen the names of the three villages—Dhak, Potal and Saidongar—in the draft notification. ‘3 villages affected by Torrent Power project fall under eco-sensitive Western Ghats’

While no rules restrict tree felling in these villages until the draft notification is finalised, NGO Vanashakti has written to chief minister Devendra Fadnavis seeking revocation of the project. “Your ministry (MoEFCC) has dragged its feet for over 16 years for finalising the Ecologically Sensitive Areas of the Western Ghats. The reasons for this delay are not hard to comprehend. We are shocked to see that three villages (Dhak, Potal and Saidongar) are in the draft notification,” the letter reads.

Vanshakti questions how despite the area being identified as an ESA in the Western Ghats, the MoEFCC “even considered looking at this proposal”. “Is the final notification being deliberately delayed to allow ecologically important areas to be plundered? How on earth did the state forest department ignore this crucial fact when it recommended the proposal?” the NGO asks.

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The project entails land acquisition of 377 hectares (ha), of which 233 ha is forest area and remaining 144 ha is private land. Of the six villages, the maximum private land for the project, 73.55 ha, is in Dhak, where the upper reservoir is proposed. While 11.79 ha is required in Saidongar, the project requires 6.87 ha in Potal.

“The Western Ghats, a globally recognised biodiversity hotspot, sustain wildlife and humans alike, and our Constitution obligates us to protect them. Yet, as Maharashtra faces drought and falling groundwater, the government remains indifferent,” Stalin D, director, Vanashakti told HT. “Deforestation lowers the water table and worsens heat waves, stripping away our first defence against climate change.”

The activist said that 300,000 or more trees would be felled in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) alone in the coming months. “We are being led into a raging fire,” he said. “The destruction in the MMR and Western Ghats is needless, serving vested interests at the environment’s expense.”