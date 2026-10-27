3 villages, 32,000 trees and endangered animals: NGO flags wildlife, tribal rights concerns over Karjat hydropower project
Vanashakti is seeking its cancellation, citing protected wildlife, the villages’ eco-sensitive status and unresolved claims under the Forest Rights Act.
Three of the six villages that are jointly set to lose over 32,000 trees for the Gujarat-based Torrent Power’s 3,000-MW hydroelectric project in Karjat fall under the eco-sensitive Western Ghats draft notification. HT has seen the names of the three villages—Dhak, Potal and Saidongar—in the draft notification.
While no rules restrict tree felling in these villages until the draft notification is finalised, NGO Vanashakti has written to chief minister Devendra Fadnavis seeking revocation of the project. “Your ministry (MoEFCC) has dragged its feet for over 16 years for finalising the Ecologically Sensitive Areas of the Western Ghats. The reasons for this delay are not hard to comprehend. We are shocked to see that three villages (Dhak, Potal and Saidongar) are in the draft notification,” the letter reads.
Vanshakti questions how despite the area being identified as an ESA in the Western Ghats, the MoEFCC “even considered looking at this proposal”. “Is the final notification being deliberately delayed to allow ecologically important areas to be plundered? How on earth did the state forest department ignore this crucial fact when it recommended the proposal?” the NGO asks.
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The project entails land acquisition of 377 hectares (ha), of which 233 ha is forest area and remaining 144 ha is private land. Of the six villages, the maximum private land for the project, 73.55 ha, is in Dhak, where the upper reservoir is proposed. While 11.79 ha is required in Saidongar, the project requires 6.87 ha in Potal.
“The Western Ghats, a globally recognised biodiversity hotspot, sustain wildlife and humans alike, and our Constitution obligates us to protect them. Yet, as Maharashtra faces drought and falling groundwater, the government remains indifferent,” Stalin D, director, Vanashakti told HT. “Deforestation lowers the water table and worsens heat waves, stripping away our first defence against climate change.”
The activist said that 300,000 or more trees would be felled in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) alone in the coming months. “We are being led into a raging fire,” he said. “The destruction in the MMR and Western Ghats is needless, serving vested interests at the environment’s expense.”
The environment clearance lists 14 mammals, six birds and six reptiles (see box) as Schedule I species under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, which accords the highest level of protection to endangered animals and plants.
“When there is an overwhelming presence of Schedule 1 and other protected species of wildlife, the site can no longer be called an 'exclusive forest land'. It becomes a wildlife habitat”, the letter states.
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Stating that the environmental clearance says that the Forest Rights Act claims for Dhak have not been completed, the letter reads, “When this is pending, how has the work started on the ground? We are given to understand that the gram sabhas of the villages affected have objected to the proposal.”
Also Read | As row over hacking trees for hydro project escalates, CM calls for SOP on localised afforestation
Vanashakti has sought to restore the damaged forest areas, protect the wildlife habitat, and respect the rights of the local tribal communities that will be displaced and hit by “this vanity project masquerading as a power project”.
A senior forest official told HT that Fadnavis had addressed all issues on Sunday. “We have nothing more to say,” he said.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSnehal Fernandes
Snehal Fernandes is senior associate editor, who joined HT in 2006. She heads the Mumbai edition’s city reporting team that writes on civic and urban governance, transport and infrastructure, health, and education. She is also the National Science Editor. With a career spanning more than two decades, her expertise lies in writing on science and technology, space, environment, sustainable development, climate change, and nuclear energy. Her work consistently breaks down, and without oversimplyfying, science and research developments into an easy read for a broad audience. In 2009, she was among the very first journalist to report on the opposition to the Jaitapur nuclear power plant in Ratnagiri (Konkan) following the Indo- US civil nuclear agreement and consistently followed it with multiple stories from ground zero; wrote about the introduction and subsequent halt to the cultivation of genetically modified (BT) brinjal, and has interviewed Nobel laureates and award winning scientists. In 2012, she was awarded ‘The Press Club Award for Excellence in Journalism’ (Political category) for reports on the mining scam in Goa. Prior to HT, she wrote on education and transport at the Indian Express. She graduated in sociology from St Xavier's College, and firmly believes in the phrase by Karl Marx that ‘Religion is the opium of the people’. When she is not keeping a tab on the going-ons in Mumbai and the scientific world, you'll find her reading world news, or watching crime/espionage series or political dramas. She can repeatedly watch Kill Bill with the same interest as Planet of the Apes and Spiderman. For someone who was not remotely interested in dogs or cats, she loves every bit of her time with her two-year-old Indie cat Bunny.Read More
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