33-year-old arrested for matrimonial fraud in Thane

THANE: The Neral police have arrested a 33-year-old man, Sumit Saini, for allegedly cheating several women out of lakhs of rupees by promising to marry them. The arrest followed a complaint from a 35-year-old woman, and the police had been monitoring Saini’s activities for several days before apprehending him. HT Image

According to officials, Saini is a habitual criminal who deceived multiple women simultaneously by creating fake profiles on various matrimonial sites and social media platforms. In July, he cheated a Neral resident, who has a handsome income.

The complainant stated that Saini approached her through a matrimonial site last year. As they connected and grew closer, they began communicating regularly. Over time, Saini expressed his feelings for her and started insisting on physical intimacy. He coerced her into sending intimate pictures and asked for money under various pretexts related to his family or personal needs. Recently, the woman was shocked to discover that he was already married and had misrepresented himself on the site with false details.

The woman immediately approached the Neral police, where Police Inspector Shivaji Dhavle took prompt action on her complaint. Investigating Officer, Police Sub-Inspector Prachi Pange, obtained technical details of the accused, leading to his arrest within two days of lodging the complaint.

“After his arrest and thorough investigation, we discovered that it was his modus operandi to deceive and extort money from women. He simultaneously targeted multiple women, looting them of lakhs of rupees. He created fake profiles with altered pictures and information for each victim, providing varying details to each of them,” said a police officer.

The accused is currently in police custody for the next two days, and the police are in the process of gathering evidence against him.