37-year-old confined on fishing boat rescued

MUMBAI: A 37-year-old painter who was wrongfully confined on a fishing trawler since September 2023 and forced segregate fish was rescued by the Yellow Gate police on Wednesday. HT Image

Identified as Dilip Rathod, the painter was from Chalisgaon in Jalgaon district. “A few people had met him at Malegaon bus stand in Nashik and told him that they would pay ₹400 per day along with free food if he worked for them. He found the offer interesting and decided to come to Mumbai,” said a police officer from the Yellow Gate police station.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

Rathod was introduced to Ratilal Tandel, the owner of Rameshwari fishing trawler, in September 2023, the officer stated. “After that, he started going on fishing trips in the Arabian Sea with the boat owner and other staff members. He was assigned small jobs on the boat but was not paid any wages, nor allowed to go home despite repeated requests. When he pleaded with the owner and other staff, they threatened him and told him he should not step out of the boat,” said the officer.

On one occasion, when the trawler docked at Bhaucha Dhakka, he requested a bystander for his phone and spoke to his brother-in-law Pawan Chavan, telling him that he was confined on a boat at Bhaucha Dhakka.

“We traced him and rescued him. The owner neither paid him nor allowed him to call his home,” said the officer. Tandel has been booked under sections 344 (wrongful confinement for ten or more days) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of the Indian Penal Code.