MUMBAI: Four days after a 76-year-old man was critically injured in a hit-and-run in Goregaon, police are yet to identify the scooter rider involved in the incident. Family members alleged inaction by police despite CCTV footage capturing the incident and the vehicle’s number plate. 4 days on, hit-and-run scooterist yet to be traced; 76-yr-old critical

Babulal Pannalal Chopra is battling for life at Kokilaben Hospital after suffering a severe head injury when a two-wheeler knocked him down while he was crossing M.G. Road on March 22 evening.

Police said the rider, who was on a grey Honda Activa, fled the scene after the collision. Bystanders alerted family members and rushed Chopra to a nearby hospital before he was shifted to Kokilaben for specialised care.

“The doctors informed us that a surgical procedure had been performed on my grandfather’s brain, however he is critical and has minimal chances of survival,” said Harshita, Babulal’s granddaughter. Doctors treating him said he suffered an arachnoid haemorrhage and required emergency decompression craniotomy. His condition remains critical.

Based on a complaint by his family, a case was registered at Goregaon Police Station on March 23 under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for negligent driving and endangering life, along with provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act.

“The police registered the case but for the four days, they have done nothing to identify the rider and book him,” said Harshita. She said her family approached the traffic departments and recovered the CCTV recording which clearly showed the entire sequence of the incident along with the two-wheeler’s model and license plate, but the two-wheeler, but police are yet to trace the accused.

Senior inspector Suryakant Kharat said the probe is underway and confirmed that no arrest has been made yet.