Home / Cities / Mumbai News / 6 injured as vehicles pile up on Mumbai-Pune Expressway | Video

6 injured as vehicles pile up on Mumbai-Pune Expressway | Video

ByHT News Desk
Apr 27, 2023 03:00 PM IST

As many as 7-8 vehicles collided near the Khopoli exit on the Mumbai-bound lane of the expressway.

At least six people were injured in a pile-up involving several vehicles that started when a truck hit a vehicle after its brake failed on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway on Thursday.

Several cars collided one after the other on the expressway.(ANI)
Several cars collided one after the other on the expressway.(ANI)

Some reports claimed that as many as 10-12 vehicles collided near the Khopoli exit on the Mumbai-bound lane of the expressway.

"Police teams rushed to the site and sent the injured to the hospital. Vehicular traffic towards Mumbai was affected for some time," a police official was quoted as saying by PTI.

No casualty has been reported yet.

In a similar incident, twelve people were injured on Monday in an accident after the bus they were travelling in overturned while trying to avoid a collision with a two-wheeler, on the Pune-Solapur highway near Bhandgaon village in Daund.

(This is a developing story, and will be updated as more information comes in)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
expressway mumbai maharashtra accident + 2 more
expressway mumbai maharashtra accident + 1 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 27, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out