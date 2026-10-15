85% Maharashtra talukas now drought-hit, cultivators to be given ₹5k aid: CM

The state government on Wednesday added 39 talukas to its list of 265 affected by drought, raising the total number to 304 – this means 84% of the state is now drought-hit. The state will also advance ₹5,000 to each farmer before Diwali to bring them relief in the festive season. The government has directed officials to restore non-functional tap water schemes within 15 days and keep tankers as a last resort. (AP)

Driven by push from prominent leaders, the state cabinet expanded the list to include several places they belong to. The additions feature strongholds of Shiv Sena ministers Shambhuraj Desai (Patan) and Yogesh Kadam (Khed), NCP’s Dilip Walse-Patil (Ambegaon), and BJP’s Sudhir Mungantiwar (Ballarpur). It also includes areas represented by opposition leaders, namely Congress’s Vijay Wadettiwar (Bramhapuri) and Vishwajeet Kadam (Palus), alongside NCP (SP) leader Jayant Patil (Walva).

After the cabinet meeting, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis confirmed that the additions were made after “people demanded that their areas also be put on the list; it was done after reviewing ground reports”.

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Advance Payments and Other Assistance “Now all the farmers in all these areas will get benefits provided to other drought affected areas,” said Fadnavis. “However, as it will take some time to complete the process of compensation to drought-hit farmers, we have decided to give each an advance of ₹5000 before Diwali.” He added that examination fees of students from these areas will also be waived.

According to Mantralaya officials, over 1.25 crore farmers will benefit from the aid, with the total assistance estimated at approximately ₹6,000 crore.

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Drought Mitigation Measures During a state cabinet discussion on drought, tourism minister Shambhuraj Desai and other ministers complained that officials were skipping drought-related meetings, citing the council election code of conduct. In response, Fadnavis stated that drought mitigation measures are not barred by the code, advising ministers to exercise their powers without seeking Election Commission permission and warning that non-compliant officials would face suspension.

“The government will also purchase fodder cultivated by farmers at the government-declared support price to encourage them and ensure availability for livestock,” said the chief minister.

Fadnavis added, strict instructions have been issued to cooperative societies and district banks not to harass farmers for loan recovery, and that microfinance companies are also under government’s watch. The government has also directed officials to take strict action against illegal extraction of water to ensure adequate drinking water supplies in drought-affected areas.

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