8-year-old dies as cement bench at police quarters collapses

MUMBAI: The eight-year-old son of a woman police constable attached to Dindoshi police station died on Wednesday after a concrete bench at Vanrai police quarters collapsed, trapping him beneath. The incident occurred around 9.30pm, when the boy, Rajveer Khanderao Kale, was playing in the area along with other children, said senior police inspector at Vanrai police station, Abdul Rauf Shaikh. Rajveer Khanderao Kale, deceased

“The bench was shaky as its legs had been damaged over time. A few kids including the deceased were jumping on the bench while playing, when the cement slab then suddenly collapsed,” he said.

Kale too fell off when the slab collapsed and was seriously injured, Shaikh noted.

A resident of the police colony who witnessed the incident said the top portion of the bench, which was cemented to the two legs, had become loose.

“On Wednesday night, when some kids were jumping on it, it toppled over and fell on Kale, leaving him with serious head injuries,” the witness said, requesting not to be identified.

Local residents rushed the injured boy to the Jogeshwari Trauma Centre where he succumbed to his injuries late at night on Wednesday.

After the police were informed about the incident, a team reached the spot, conducted a panchnama and registered an accidental death report.

“Though the deceased kid’s parents have not filed a complaint, we are investigating the case regardless, trying to find out who was responsible for maintaining the bench,” said Shaikh.

Investigators were recording the statements of witnesses to the incident and probing what led to the collapse of the bench, which had been installed there by a nonprofit. z