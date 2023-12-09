Abandoned newborn found in Sion hospital toilet

Mumbai: The civic-run Sion Hospital staff found a female infant inside a bucket placed in the toilet near the casualty ward on Thursday night. The infant was taken to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) of the hospital, where she was declared dead. HT Image

The police said that Saraswati Dongre, a cleaner with the hospital, had found that her bucket kept at the toilet was heavy than regular days. She checked her bucket and found a female infant inside it. “She immediately informed the doctors about it. The infant was taken to NICU of the hospital where she was declared dead,” said the officer.

The police registered a case under section 317 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for the exposure and abandonment of a child under twelve years by a parent or person taking care of the child. Authorities are actively reviewing CCTV footage and gathering information on recent deliveries in the hospital to identify and apprehend the accused..

“We are checking the CCTV footages and getting details of the recent deliveries in the hospital to nab the accused,” stated a police office