After giving up RS claim, Sena (UBT) demands council seat

MUMBAI: After giving up its claim to the lone Rajya Sabha seat from Maharashtra that the MVA was certain to win, the Shiv Sena (UBT) has staked its claim to the lone legislative council seat that the Opposition will contest in the election to nine seats in April. The Sena (UBT) wants the seat for party chief and former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray. Uddhav Thackeray’s term ends on May 13 and the party wants him renominated (HT PHOTO)

The other two alliance partners in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), the Congress and the NCP (SP), are yet to declare their stand on whom they will support.

The MVA constituents were initially divided on which coalition partner would nominate a candidate for the Rajya Sabha seat from Maharashtra. While the NCP (SP) wanted it for party chief Sharad Pawar, Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray insisted his party should claim it as it has the highest number of MLAs in the opposition coalition. Eventually, the Sena (UBT) leadership extended its support to Pawar, among seven candidates set to be elected unopposed to the upper house of Parliament.

Now, the Sena (UBT) wants its allies to return the favour and back its claim to the legislative council seat. Uddhav Thackeray’s term ends on May 13 and the party wants him renominated.

“We have 20 MLAs in the assembly, the highest among the MVA constituents. Uddhav Thackeray himself will decide on his candidature, but as he is a former chief minister, his presence in the council will strengthen the MVA,” said Raut.

However, just as with the Rajya Sabha seat, the nomination for the legislative council seat will also involve negotiations. Congress and NCP (SP) leaders say the MVA will take a collective decision. “All MVA parties will sit together and decide on the candidate from the MVA to the council,” said Congress leader Satej Pati.

NCP (SP) state president Shashikant Shinde echoed this view. “In the Rajya Sabha election, MVA respected Sharad Pawar’s seniority and supported his candidature. Similarly, for the council election, MVA leaders will sit together and decide on it,” said Shinde.

For the seven Rajya Sabha seats from Maharashtra, the last date for filing nominations was March 5. Since only seven candidates—six from the ruling Mahayuti alliance and one from the opposition MVA—submitted nomination forms, all of them will be elected unopposed.

Of these seven candidates, four were from the BJP and one each from the Shiv Sena, NCP and NCP (SP).