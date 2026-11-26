Mumbai: With 310 of the state’s 358 talukas reeling under drought, the state government on Wednesday decided to distribute free foodgrains to 4.2 million members of farmers’ families who are not covered under existing food security schemes. Amid drought, state to give free foodgrain to 4.2 million farmers for three months more

The beneficiaries, spread across 33 districts barring Mumbai city, Mumbai suburban and Thane, will receive five kilograms of food grains per month, comprising three kilos of rice and two kilos of wheat, free of cost for a period of three months.

As per norms, Below Poverty Line (BPL) families with yellow ration cards are provided food grains under the central government’s Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY), whereas eligible Above Poverty Line (APL) families with saffron ration cards in 14 drought-prone districts are provided cash benefits under the state government’s Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) scheme.

According to data provided by MahaIT, 3.8 million members of farmers’ families are currently deprived of benefits under the two schemes. Taking into account a potential 10% rise in beneficiaries, the government has estimated the total number of beneficiaries at 4.2 million, officials said.

As per the food and civil supply department’s proposal approved on Wednesday, the state government will require 63,462 metric tonne foodgrains for the three-month distribution period, including 38,076 metric tonne rice and 25,386 metric tonne wheat.

According to officials from the food and civil supply department, if the union government approves the allocation of additional food grains free of cost, the state will incur only incidental expenses estimated at ₹22.86 crore for three months. But if food grains have to be procured at Minimum Support Price (MSP), the estimated expenditure would be ₹228.33 crore for three months.

Funds required for the scheme would be provided from approved budgetary allocations, and food grains would be distributed via electronic Point of Sale (e-POS) machines after Aadhaar seeding and biometric verification, officials said.

“The scheme will initially operate for three months. The government will then review the prevailing situation and decide whether to extend the scheme, subject to the approval of chief minister Devendra Fadnavis,” an official said, requesting anonymity.

Earlier, the state government used to provide a festive ration kit to poor families at nominal rates. While this practice was stopped after the 2024 assembly polls, deputy chief minister and Shiv Sena chief Ekanth Shinde subsequently distributed food kits free of cost to around 7.79 million farmer families across Maharashtra, earning much goodwill.