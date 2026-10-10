MUMBAI: Even as Shiv Sena-backed candidate Mangesh Chivate withdrew his nomination from the Pune Division Teachers’ Constituency, easing tensions with the Sena’s ally BJP, the ruling alliance faces a challenge from rebels in Nagpur and Amravati. Meanwhile, all is not well within the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), with the Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP) fielding candidates against each other in the Aurangabad Division Graduates’ Constituency. As nomination withdrawal window for council polls ends, allies set to clash

Elections to three graduates’ constituencies—Pune, Aurangabad and Nagpur Divisions—and two teachers’ constituencies—Pune and Amravati Divisions—are scheduled for October 23. Friday was the last day to withdraw nominations.

The Sena’s decision to field Chivate against the BJP’s official candidate, Kaustubh Gawde, had triggered tensions between the two partners, as Chivate was determined to remain in the fray. He was eventually asked by party chief Eknath Shinde to withdraw after intervention from the BJP’s central leadership. Explaining his decision, Chivate said, “The party’s senior leaders will comment on the matter. I am just a junior party worker.”

While Chivate’s withdrawal has brought relief to the BJP, it faces a major challenge from its former MLA and RSS worker Anil Sole, who is contesting as an independent against the party’s official candidate Sudhakar Kohale. Sole, who is firm on his decision, reportedly did not meet Maharashtra BJP president Ravindra Chavan when Chavan visited his residence and also declined to take a call from senior party leader Nitin Gadkari.

Sole is believed to be upset with the party leadership for what he sees as years of being sidelined, including in the 2020 election when the BJP nominated Sandip Joshi, and consequently faced its first defeat in the constituency since its creation in the 1960s. “Sole, in addition to RSS backing, enjoys support among party leaders in Nagpur as well as an estimated 50% of the city’s MLAs and 60% of its corporators,” said a BJP leader. “Of the approximately 1,65,000 voters in the Nagpur division, around 85,000 are from Nagpur city. Sole’s support base could therefore affect the prospects of the BJP’s official candidate.”

The Shiv Sena is also facing internal challenges in the Amravati Teachers’ Constituency, where party leader and former MLC Shrikant Deshpande and Sangeeta Shinde, sister of BJP MP Anil Bonde, have filed nominations. “Deshpande still enjoys strong support in the constituency, and his rebellion could go against Sarnaik,” said a Sena leader.

The MVA too is facing intra-alliance dispute in the Aurangabad Graduates’ Constituency where NCP (SP) has fielded Pratapsinh Patil and the Shiv Sena (UBT) has nominated Dilip Ghuge. The division of opposition votes could help the NCP candidate, three-term sitting MLC Satish Chavan. However, though BJP rebel M K Deshmukh has withdrawn his nomination from the constituency, BJP MLA Prashant Bamb and local BJP leader Sanjay Kenekar have reportedly taken a stand against Chavan. “If caste equations come into play, the votes could be split between Chavan and Patil, both of whom belong to the Maratha community, while Ghuge could attract OBC support,” a BJP leader said.

Shiv Sena leader and industries minister Uday Samant said the party’s future strategy would be decided by Eknath Shinde. “Rather than dwelling on what happened during ticket distribution, our priority is to win all the Shiv Sena seats,” he said. “We are contesting the Amravati seat as part of the Mahayuti alliance, and we will review the developments concerning the teachers’ constituencies and decide on the next course of action.”