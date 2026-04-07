Mumbai, Self-styled godman-cum-astrologer Ashok Kharat allegedly sexually exploited women by claiming that he possessed "divine power" and would use it to cause the death of their family members or defame them if they didn't comply, according to investigators. Ashok Kharat sexually exploited vulnerable women with 'divine power and death' threat: SIT

He used the same modus operandi, conducted "rituals" and also used items like stones and tamarind seeds for intimidation and "divine invocation".

Kharat, currently in police custody, is facing 12 criminal cases in Ahilya Nagar and Nashik city, including eight for sexual assault. The SIT has recorded statements of 30 witnesses and victims so far, said IPS officer Tejaswi Satpute, who heads the SIT, on Tuesday.

"During questioning, it came to light that the accused exploited the faith of victims and their families. By instilling fear of death in the victim's family members and using items like stones, tamarind seeds, and conducting rituals, he extorted money from them," Satpute told reporters.

She added that the Enforcement Directorate has launched a probe into financial transactions allegedly linked to Kharat and his properties.

Satpute said the SIT has formed a special 24-member team to investigate cases against Kharat.

"The SIT's cyber team has removed 4,650 links related to objectionable videos of victims, which were uploaded on various social media platforms. 451 accounts that repeatedly posted objectionable content on social media have been permanently deleted," she said.

Police registered two cases in connection with the circulation of objectionable videos and arrested six individuals, added Satpute.

"Kharat is facing 12 criminal cases in Ahilya Nagar and Nashik City. Among these, eight are related to sexually assaulting women, and the SIT is probing a case of financial fraud," Satpute added.

Explaining the modus operandi used by the self-styled godman, Satpute said he sexually abused women by claiming to possess divine powers and threatening them with death or defamation of their family members if they did not comply.

"Kharat used the pretence of possessing divine powers to spread superstition in society," she said.

Responding to a query on the financial aspects of the investigation, the IPS officer said the ED is probing financial transactions and properties.

"We have provided the information requested by the ED to its special investigation team and will continue to offer our full cooperation," said the SIT chief.

Satpute also appealed to citizens to remain alert and cautious so that women are not exploited due to superstition and no one falls victim to the fraud of such godmen in the future.

Kharat was arrested in March after a married woman accused him of raping her repeatedly over three years. A subsequent probe uncovered a host of crimes, including sexual assault and financial irregularities linked to land and other properties.

After his arrest, photos of Kharat with prominent politicians went viral, causing a political firestorm in the state.

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