At least 20 die during Ganesh idols immersion across Maharashtra

At least 20 lives were lost across Maharashtra in Ganesh idol immersion-related incidents, the state police said. Ganesh Chaturthi celebration that began on August 31 came to an end on Friday. Among the deceased were 14 people who died by drowning.

At least 11 people, including a nine-month-old child, were hurt during a procession in Raigad district after receiving an electric shock during the immersion procession.

An official said the event happened on Friday night in Vadghar Koliwada as a result of a breakage in a generator cable.

In Thane, Kolbad, a tree fell on a Ganesh pandal during heavy rain, killing a 55-year-old woman and injuring four others. In Ahmednagar district, two persons drowned in separate incidents.

Two persons drowned in a pond in Yavatmal district, while two others lost their lives in north Maharashtra’s Jalgaon district.

During the Ganesh immersion procession in Jalgaon, a group of individuals threw stones at the mayor's home, while a fight broke out near Mundhwa in Pune city between two parties.

A road accident in Nagpur's Sakkardara area during Ganesh immersion, claimed the lives of four more persons.

According to the Mumbai Police, Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations and the immersion procession in the city went off without a problem.

"#GaneshUtsav2022 in Mumbai conducted & celebrated peacefully,smoothly & enthusiastically. I thank all the Mumbaikars, Members of all the Ganesh Mandals & all the Lord Ganesha's devotees, who followed all instructions & cooperated with us, the MUMBAI POLICE!," the city police's Twitter handle said.

The Mumbai Police added that they had the chance to serve the devotees this year as well.

(With inputs from agencies)

