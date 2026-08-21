MUMBAI: The sessions court on Thursday granted bail to 21-year-old Nihal Solanki, accused of ramming his Mercedes into two policemen at a Marine Drive checkpoint in May, after the injured police officer and the accused reached a settlement over compensation through mediation. Bail for 21-year-old after settlement with injured cop

Additional Sessions Judge Satyanarayan R Navander, while granting bail to Solanki, noted that the Mercedes involved in the crash was uninsured and that the injured officer could consequently face difficulty in obtaining compensation through the usual mechanism. The court said Solanki’s willingness to compensate the officer and the amicable resolution of the compensation dispute were relevant circumstances while considering his bail plea.

The court, however, made it clear that the settlement does not affect Solanki’s alleged criminal liability. “The settlement or consent terms arrived at between the parties in respect of compensation do not, by themselves, determine the criminal liability of the applicant,” the court said.

According to the prosecution, the incident occurred 5.20 am-5.30 am on May 24, when assistant sub-inspector Krishnakant Mishra and another policeman were checking vehicles during a naka operation near N S Road junction. A Mercedes approached the barricade at high speed despite repeated signals to stop, rammed through the barricade and hit the two policemen before fleeing towards B D Somani junction.

Mishra suffered multiple fractures and other grievous injuries, while the other policeman, Rathod, suffered an injury to his left leg. Both were taken to Bombay Hospital. The court was told during the latest bail hearing that Mishra had been advised knee-replacement surgery.

Police subsequently identified the vehicle as a Mercedes after its number plate and logo allegedly fell at the spot. Solanki was identified as the driver. The prosecution alleged that Solanki was under the influence of alcohol, drove at high speed despite being signalled to stop, and fled after hitting the policemen. Solanki has been in custody since May 24.

The compensation issue was referred to the Mediation Centre on August 11, after Solanki’s lawyer expressed willingness to work out an arrangement with the injured officer. The mediator subsequently reported that the limited dispute had been amicably settled and consent terms signed by the parties were placed before the court.