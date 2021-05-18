Biker dies as electric pole falls on him; 122 tree falling cases in Navi Mumbai

A 35-year-old biker died after an electric pole fell on him on Palm Beach road at Sanpada late on Sunday evening. The accident took place due to the strong winds caused by Cyclone Tauktae, the police said.

According to the police, Vishal Naralkar, a resident of Airoli, worked as a security guard at Seawoods and he was on his way home on his bike around 9.30pm when the incident took place. His manager, Sunil Rathod, who also stayed in the same area, was riding pillion. After crossing Moraj circle, as they were about to enter the bridge near Vashi station, the electric pole fell down on their bike.

Nilesh Rajput, assistant inspector from Sanpada police station, said, “The pole had fallen on Naralkar’s hands and there was no major injury on his body. However, he lost his consciousness just after the accident and was rushed to the civic hospital. He was declared dead after sometime.”

“Doctors suspect he got scared after the accident and died of heart attack. We will get a clear picture once we receive the post-mortem report. Rathod suffered minor injuries and was discharged from the hospital after an hour,” he said.

Navi Mumbai saw a total of 122 tree falling incidents on Sunday and Monday. Even as no one suffered injuries in these accidents, four vehicles including two cars were damaged.

“A glass pane of the Cidco Exhibition Centre shattered due to the strong wind and one of their employees suffered minor injuries,” said an official from the disaster management cell.

“Three houses were partially damaged, and four short-circuit cases were also reported till evening. A wall of a housing society collapsed at Sector 15, Kopar Khairane. But no one suffered injuries in these accidents,” he said.