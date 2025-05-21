Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, May 21, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Boost for Ramabai Nagar rdvpt as MMRDA secures 1,500-cr loan

ByShashank Rao
May 21, 2025 08:06 AM IST

The ₹8,498-crore project, involving rehabilitation of over 16,000 families, is MMRDA’s first foray into slum redevelopment, and the loan comprises the first tranche of funding

Mumbai: The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) on Tuesday said it has secured a 1,500-crore bank loan for redeveloping the Ramabai Ambedkar Nagar and Kamraj Nagar slum pockets along the Eastern Express Highway in Ghatkopar. The project, involving rehabilitation of over 16,000 families, is MMRDA’s first foray into slum redevelopment, and the loan from Bank of Maharashtra comprises the first tranche of funding for the 8,498-crore project, said sources in the planning body.

On September 3, 2024, then chief minister Eknath Shinde had handed over cheques to beneficiaries of the Ramabai Nagar and Kamraj Nagar redevelopment project (Hindustan Times)
On September 3, 2024, then chief minister Eknath Shinde had handed over cheques to beneficiaries of the Ramabai Nagar and Kamraj Nagar redevelopment project (Hindustan Times)

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis welcomed the development, saying the government was committed to ensuring that even the most ambitious urban renewal projects were completed with transparency, speed, and long-term viability.

“Our vision is to uplift communities by providing not just housing, but dignity and security,” Fadnavis said in a statement issued by the MMRDA.

The planning authority’s first slum redevelopment project will involve rehabilitation of residents of 16,575 tenements in one-bedroom apartments, each measuring 300 square feet. It will include various amenities like gardens, healthcare centres and educational institutions besides an additional 5,000 apartments to accommodate people affected by other ongoing infrastructure projects.

MMRDA officials said 46% of the project cost – approximately 3,916 crore – would be raised through institutional loans while 39% would be funded via internal revenue mechanisms. The remaining 15% funds would be raised through other means including possible financial assistance from the government, the officials said.

The repayment period for the loan secured from Bank of Maharashtra is 15 years and work on the project will commence once the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) hands over the 75-acre land parcel to MMRDA, said a senior MMRDA official. The project will be completed within three years, the official added.

Apart from apartments for rehabilitation of slum dwellers, the redevelopment project will also have a free-sale component, though the number and size of apartments under this category has not been decided yet, said MMRDA sources.

“If MMRDA executes the project itself, it could earn 1,000 crore. But if it ropes in a private developer, it could earn 2,900 crore,” said the senior official quoted earlier.

“Ramabai Nagar’s transformation will serve as a model for future SRA initiatives across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region,” the official added.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Mumbai / Boost for Ramabai Nagar rdvpt as MMRDA secures 1,500-cr loan
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 21, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On